It takes a community: Confronting teenage and girl child pregnancy together

Teenage pregnancy remains a pressing challenge in South Africa, not only because of the health and educational consequences it brings, but also because it reflects the vulnerability of young girls to violence, coercion, and exploitation.

For some, particularly those aged below 14, pregnancy is rarely the result of free choice; it is more accurately understood as girl child pregnancy, often linked to abuse or statutory rape.

Research continues to show that many teenage and girl child pregnancies are linked to broader societal and domestic issues, such as unequal power dynamics in relationships, intimate partner violence abuse, household instability, and unsafe community environments. These circumstances affect teenage girls’ ability to make safe, informed choices about their sexual and reproductive health.

The findings in a factsheet compiled by the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation in 2023 provide an overview of teenage pregnancy in South Africa between 2021 and April 2022. During this period, more than 90,000 girls aged 10 to 19 gave birth. KwaZulu-Natal recorded the highest proportion of registered teen births at 24.7%, followed by the Eastern Cape and Limpopo (both at 14.4%), Gauteng (13.7%), and the Free State (4.8%).

Unfortunately, these figures remain disturbing. Recent statistics from Stats SA show that in 2024 more than 98,000 girls aged 19 and younger gave birth, including 2,103 births to girls aged 10 to 14. Pregnancies within this younger age bracket are especially concerning, as children under 16 cannot legally consent to sex - meaning many of these cases should be treated as abuse.

Early reports for the first quarter of 2025 indicate that pregnancies among 10-14-year-olds remain persistent and may even be rising in certain provinces. While official consolidated national figures have not yet been released, health practitioners in several high-risk districts have raised alarms about the increasing number of girls under 15 presenting with pregnancies during the first three months of the year. These emerging patterns underscore the need for urgent and targeted intervention.

The repercussions of teenage and girl child pregnancy are long-lasting and serious. Pregnant teenagers face higher risks of medical complications, and their education is often disrupted. Girls who leave school temporarily or permanently are more likely to experience poverty, reduced economic mobility, and limited opportunities in adulthood. Without strong support systems, the cycle of vulnerability continues.

The 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence provides an important opportunity to highlight the links between teenage pregnancy, girl child pregnancy, sexual violence, and abuse. Raising awareness during this period and beyond helps communities confront these difficult realities and advocate for stronger prevention strategies, accountability for perpetrators, and more robust protection mechanisms. Addressing early pregnancy is therefore inseparable from creating safe environments, empowering young girls, and challenging social norms that tolerate abuse and exploitation.

Community support programmes play a vital role in reducing the risks associated with early age pregnancy. One such programme is the Thari Programme, implemented by the Cyril Ramaphosa Foundation’s partner entity, Adopt-a-School Foundation. The programme supports vulnerable women and children in Botshabelo, Free State province, schools by providing psychosocial assistance, establishing safety networks, and implementing educational initiatives that foster safe and inclusive learning environments. These holistic interventions ensure that girls who experience trauma or violence are not left without support, and that prevention efforts address both the causes and consequences of teenage and girl child pregnancy.

Reducing early pregnancy requires collective action from families, schools, communities, and government. Comprehensive sexuality education, accessible youth-friendly health services, early prevention efforts that begin before adolescence, and the creation of safe spaces for young people are essential to protecting children and empowering teenagers.

The high rates of teenage and girl child pregnancy remind us that safeguarding young girls, supporting young mothers, and promoting gender equality are central to building safer, more resilient communities.



