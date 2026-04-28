Bic announces SDC partnership at Ponelopele Secondary School edutainment roadshow

In South Africa, where many young people face barriers to completing their education and accessing employment, Let Your Full School Story Out strengthens Bic®’s long-standing commitment to empowering education and inspiring young minds. This commitment is delivered through initiatives such as their longstanding “You Buy 1, BIC Donates 1” pen and pencil donation drive started in 2012, interactive educational roadshows and the Write My Story competition, all of which focus on providing the necessary tools for storytelling and skills development.

The Roadshow serves as the campaign’s flagship moment, bringing together learners, educators, media and partners to showcase how the power of a pen can translate into meaningful futures.

A key highlight of the event was the announcement of a landmark partnership between Bic® and the Skills Development Corporation (SDC), which will award 15 sponsored learnership opportunities for young people.

Hosted by South African actor and TV presenter Siphesihle Vazi, the event featured a live show combining relevant and inspiring storytelling, performances and audience participation. This included a powerful narrative-driven experience, live interviews with past Write My Story student winners, and interactive elements such as a Let Your Full School Story Out dance challenge with learners.

Launched in 2022, the Write My Story initiative reflects Bic’s belief that even in a technology-driven world, the power of the pen remains unmatched. By encouraging learners to put pen to paper, the initiative highlights the cognitive, emotional and creative benefits of writing, empowering young people to express themselves, shape their identities, and share their stories through the art of storytelling.

As part of this initiative, 15 deserving learners will be awarded SDC-sponsored learnerships, providing access to 12-month, accredited programmes that blend 30% theory with 70% practical workplace experience. Backed by SDC’s strong track record of equipping over 23,000 graduates with in-demand skills across fields such as marketing, project management, insurance, and cybersecurity, these learnerships offer a meaningful pathway into the world of work.

Past winners, including Elisa Mafemane, Thimna Thala, and Thandeka Ncube, highlight the impact of the programme’s edutainment approach, sharing how it shaped their perspectives, inspired them to put pen to paper and revealed the power of writing as a tool for self-expression, reflection and personal growth.

Since 2012, Bic has donated over 16 million pens to underprivileged students and in 2025 alone, Bic® reached:

268 primary schools



607 high schools.

And donated:

Over 1,883,030 pens and



116,997 pencils.

In 2026, the campaign will continue this work with a planned distribution of 895,000 pens and 105,000 pencils with the aim to reach just under 300 primary and high schools.

The Bic® CSR Roadshow represents more than an activation; it is a platform where education, storytelling and opportunity converge. Through Let Your Full School Story Out, Bic® reinforces a powerful message: while every learner’s journey includes challenges, the choices they make today shape how their story unfolds, and how they ultimately let their full school story out.

For more information on how Bic® remains committed to supporting education through its CSR initiative visit www.Bic.com/csr-initiative. Follow their social media pages on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.



