South Africa
Education Primary & Secondary Education
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

OLC Through The Line CommunicationsGordon Institute of Business ScienceNorthlink CollegeStellenbosch UniversityOxford University PressTutor DoctorWaterfall School of BusinessEnterprises University of Pretoria - Training Solutions DepartmentThinkerneurInscapeAfdaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Bic announces SDC partnership at Ponelopele Secondary School edutainment roadshow

    Bic® launches its 2026 'Let Your Full School Story Out' campaign at their high-impact edutainment roadshow, a transformative event designed to connect classroom learning with real-world opportunity.
    Issued by OLC Through The Line Communications
    28 Apr 2026
    28 Apr 2026
    Bic announces SDC partnership at Ponelopele Secondary School edutainment roadshow

    In South Africa, where many young people face barriers to completing their education and accessing employment, Let Your Full School Story Out strengthens Bic®’s long-standing commitment to empowering education and inspiring young minds. This commitment is delivered through initiatives such as their longstanding “You Buy 1, BIC Donates 1” pen and pencil donation drive started in 2012, interactive educational roadshows and the Write My Story competition, all of which focus on providing the necessary tools for storytelling and skills development.

    Bic announces SDC partnership at Ponelopele Secondary School edutainment roadshow

    The Roadshow serves as the campaign’s flagship moment, bringing together learners, educators, media and partners to showcase how the power of a pen can translate into meaningful futures.

    A key highlight of the event was the announcement of a landmark partnership between Bic® and the Skills Development Corporation (SDC), which will award 15 sponsored learnership opportunities for young people.

    Bic announces SDC partnership at Ponelopele Secondary School edutainment roadshow

    Hosted by South African actor and TV presenter Siphesihle Vazi, the event featured a live show combining relevant and inspiring storytelling, performances and audience participation. This included a powerful narrative-driven experience, live interviews with past Write My Story student winners, and interactive elements such as a Let Your Full School Story Out dance challenge with learners.

    Bic announces SDC partnership at Ponelopele Secondary School edutainment roadshow

    Launched in 2022, the Write My Story initiative reflects Bic’s belief that even in a technology-driven world, the power of the pen remains unmatched. By encouraging learners to put pen to paper, the initiative highlights the cognitive, emotional and creative benefits of writing, empowering young people to express themselves, shape their identities, and share their stories through the art of storytelling.

    Bic announces SDC partnership at Ponelopele Secondary School edutainment roadshow

    As part of this initiative, 15 deserving learners will be awarded SDC-sponsored learnerships, providing access to 12-month, accredited programmes that blend 30% theory with 70% practical workplace experience. Backed by SDC’s strong track record of equipping over 23,000 graduates with in-demand skills across fields such as marketing, project management, insurance, and cybersecurity, these learnerships offer a meaningful pathway into the world of work.

    Bic announces SDC partnership at Ponelopele Secondary School edutainment roadshow

    Past winners, including Elisa Mafemane, Thimna Thala, and Thandeka Ncube, highlight the impact of the programme’s edutainment approach, sharing how it shaped their perspectives, inspired them to put pen to paper and revealed the power of writing as a tool for self-expression, reflection and personal growth.

    Since 2012, Bic has donated over 16 million pens to underprivileged students and in 2025 alone, Bic® reached:

    • 268 primary schools
    • 607 high schools.

    And donated:

    • Over 1,883,030 pens and
    • 116,997 pencils.

    In 2026, the campaign will continue this work with a planned distribution of 895,000 pens and 105,000 pencils with the aim to reach just under 300 primary and high schools.

    Bic announces SDC partnership at Ponelopele Secondary School edutainment roadshow

    The Bic® CSR Roadshow represents more than an activation; it is a platform where education, storytelling and opportunity converge. Through Let Your Full School Story Out, Bic® reinforces a powerful message: while every learner’s journey includes challenges, the choices they make today shape how their story unfolds, and how they ultimately let their full school story out.

    For more information on how Bic® remains committed to supporting education through its CSR initiative visit www.Bic.com/csr-initiative. Follow their social media pages on LinkedIn, Instagram, YouTube and TikTok.

    Read more: Bic, OLC
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    OLC Through The Line Communications
    OLC Through The Line Communications is an award winning experiential marketing agency that aims to move businesses and brands forward.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz