South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

TBWASENTECHBroad MediaMultiChoiceCaxton MediaThe Up&Up GroupStellenbosch UniversityTopco MediaHelmVicinity MediaHook, Line & SinkerAlgoa FMRealm DigitalSafreaM+C Saatchi AbelEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    #BehindtheCampaign | Bic’s Find Your Fire: A South African-born idea for the global market

    6 May 2026
    6 May 2026
    Retroviral’s Find Your Fire, a trilogy of films for Eastern European market, is an example of local talent and creativity overcoming geography.
    Retroviral’s Find Your Fire, a trilogy of films for the Eastern European market, is an example of local talent and creativity overcoming geography (Image supplied)
    Retroviral’s Find Your Fire, a trilogy of films for the Eastern European market, is an example of local talent and creativity overcoming geography (Image supplied)

    “This is the kind of work that reminds you why you do what you do,” says Mike Sharman, founder and chief creative officer at Retroviral.

    “We took a brief and found something human inside it. That truth travelled - conceptualised and shot in South Africa, delivered across Eastern Europe - and that’s where the magic sits.”

    The campaign leans into the symbolic power of fire - not just as utility, but as a catalyst for courage, connection and change.

    How it came about

    But the campaign came from a Bic campaign from two years ago. That started as a single, deeply human story has ignited into a cross-continental creative partnership – the documentary-style commercial celebrating Paralympian Mpumelelo Mhlongo and his journey to carrying South Africa’s flag at the 2024 Paralympic Games.

    The 60-second film, grounded in resilience and national pride, struck a chord far beyond its initial brief.

    That impact travelled.

    Months later, Bic’s global procurement team in France came knocking.

    The result: a new international mandate for Bic Lighters, brought to life through a trilogy of films for Eastern European markets under the Retroviral platform Find Your Fire.

    Different human truth

    Each execution explores a different human truth:

    • A rock concert where a dead phone gives way to a sea of lighters - and a reminder that presence beats pixels.

    • A chef stepping away from security to ignite his own kitchen dream.

    • A European summer solstice ritual in which wishes written on paper are set alight in pursuit of prosperity and possibility.

    Produced in SA

    The films were brought to life in collaboration with Spitfire Films, with director Andrew Kyriakou leading a detail-obsessed production process alongside producer Liesl Lategan and team.

    Retroviral’s creative and strategy team, including Koketso Masisi, Kgothatso Maditse, Nombuso Chany Teisho, Elizma Keyter and Pippa Misplon, drove the work from insight to execution.

    A South African-born idea

    The campaign has since rolled out across multiple Eastern European markets, with large-format billboards and film placements now live - a visible marker of a South African-born idea scaling globally.

    From a single story of national pride to a multi-market campaign, the work underscores a simple truth: when you find the human spark, geography becomes irrelevant.Or, as Sharman puts it: “The juice was worth the squeeze.”

    Read more: advertising campaign, OOH, Bic, TVC, Retroviral, Mike Sharman, Spitfire Films, creative campaign, Pippa Misplon, #BehindTheCampaign, Koketso Masisi
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz