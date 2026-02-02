South Africa
Marketing & Media Advertising
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

BoundlessOpenfieldThe Walt Disney Company AfricaBizcommunity.comCaxton MediaPenquinLocation BankSo InteractiveTractor OutdoorActorvateAlgoa FMBroad MediaOFM RadioBrave GroupProvantageEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Bic and Boundless launch impactful back-to-school campaign honouring children’s creativity

    Bic, the global leader in essential writing products, has launched a heartwarming new Back-to-School (BTS) film and campaign titled 'Let your ink-side out', created in collaboration with creative agency Boundless. This emotionally rich campaign celebrates the creativity and imagination of children as they head into a new school year and highlights how Bic stationery plays a vital role in every learner’s journey.
    Issued by Boundless
    2 Feb 2026
    2 Feb 2026
    Bic and Boundless launch impactful back-to-school campaign honouring children&#x2019;s creativity

    The central idea of the campaign is simple but powerful: every great school year starts with a blank page and a big imagination. To bring this idea to life, Bic and Boundless created a film featuring real children’s drawings and imagination, showcasing how Bic stationery provides the tools for self-expression, storytelling, and confidence. The campaign encourages learners to 'let their ink-side out', reinforcing Bic’s deep-rooted mission to support development, creativity, and discovery.

    Amy Whittam, Bic's marketing manager for stationery – South Africa, shared her perspective on the campaign's significance: “We wanted to create something that truly reflected the joy, optimism, and creative energy that back-to-school season brings. At Bic, we believe in championing every child’s potential, and the “Let your ink-side out” #Bic2School campaign gave us a chance to celebrate not just the products but the incredible imaginations that bring them to life. This campaign is a celebration of young minds - their stories, their drawings, and their dreams.”

    Bic and Boundless launch impactful back-to-school campaign honouring children&#x2019;s creativity
    Bic and Boundless launch impactful back-to-school campaign honouring children&#x2019;s creativity

    The campaign was brought to life by the Boundless team, including Roanna Williams, Felix Kessel, Lauren Dixon-Paver, Zimkhita Sokanyile, Stuart Walsh, and Lara Bayley, directed by Katlego Baaitse from Spitfire Films, and animated by Sinister Studios. The film has already received praise for its authentic, heartfelt message. It features diverse young voices and visual narratives that reflect the joy and wonder of early education, capturing the emotional connection between children and their beautiful, creative worlds.

    Says Roanna Williams, CCO, Boundless: “This campaign celebrates the free imagination of children and the simple tools that allow it to exist. With Bic stationery, it’s never just about writing, but about allowing children to explore their imagination, to express themselves in their own way, and to have the confidence to let their ink-side out."

    The campaign underscores that school is not just about grades – it's a place where imaginations grow, and original thinking thrives. From the spark of an idea in a child’s mind to the first mark on the page, Bic’s products are there every step of the way, encouraging young creators to express themselves freely.
    This campaign not only reinforces Bic’s brand purpose but also captures the quiet magic that happens when children are given the tools and the freedom to imagine.

    High Res 30” film available here: https://youtu.be/75r1-g02od0

    Bic and Boundless launch impactful back-to-school campaign honouring children&#x2019;s creativity
    Bic and Boundless launch impactful back-to-school campaign honouring children&#x2019;s creativity

    About Boundless

    Boundless is an agency composed entirely of experts, making the World’s Most-Loved Ideas™. We bring about change through heartfelt creativity, making work that isn’t just seen, but deeply felt. Creating lasting impacts on people, communities, and markets.

    For more information, visit the Boundless website, or follow the social media channels here: LinkedIn | Instagram | X | YouTube

    Credit list

    Client: Bic Stationery South Africa
    Marketing director: Lillian Hendersen
    Marketing manager: Amy Whittam
    Junior brand manager: Dimpho Phoshoko
    Digital and ecommerce manager: Fundiswa Ngwato

    Agency: Boundless
    Chief creative officer: Roanna Williams
    Chief executive officer: Paul Jackson
    Chief strategy officer: Stuart Walsh
    Executive creative director: Felix Kessel
    Agency producer: Lara Bayley
    Business unit director: Zimkhita Sokanyile
    Senior social art director: Lauren Dixon-Paver

    Production company: Spitfire
    Director: Katlego Baaitse
    Producer: Bale Makola
    Production manager: Relebohile Thianye
    1st AD: Malee Ntsooa
    DOP JHB: Jason Haji-Joannou
    Art (props): Tiaan Enslin
    Wardrobe: Aldridge Elastomer
    Post: Sinister Studios
    Producer: Ed van Blerk
    Edit: Anlerie
    Grade: Michelle at Ludus
    Online + CGI: Sinister Productions
    Audio: Garrick - Audio Militia

    Read more: Roanna Williams, Paul Jackson, Bic, Felix Kessel, Spitfire Films, Stuart Walsh, Katlego Baaitse, Boundless
    Share this article
    NextOptions
    Boundless
    An agency comprised entirely of experts. Our ambition is to create The World’s Most-Loved Ideas™️.
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz