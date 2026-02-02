Bic and Boundless launch impactful back-to-school campaign honouring children’s creativity

Bic, the global leader in essential writing products, has launched a heartwarming new Back-to-School (BTS) film and campaign titled 'Let your ink-side out', created in collaboration with creative agency Boundless. This emotionally rich campaign celebrates the creativity and imagination of children as they head into a new school year and highlights how Bic stationery plays a vital role in every learner’s journey.

The central idea of the campaign is simple but powerful: every great school year starts with a blank page and a big imagination. To bring this idea to life, Bic and Boundless created a film featuring real children’s drawings and imagination, showcasing how Bic stationery provides the tools for self-expression, storytelling, and confidence. The campaign encourages learners to 'let their ink-side out', reinforcing Bic’s deep-rooted mission to support development, creativity, and discovery.

Amy Whittam, Bic's marketing manager for stationery – South Africa, shared her perspective on the campaign's significance: “We wanted to create something that truly reflected the joy, optimism, and creative energy that back-to-school season brings. At Bic, we believe in championing every child’s potential, and the “Let your ink-side out” #Bic2School campaign gave us a chance to celebrate not just the products but the incredible imaginations that bring them to life. This campaign is a celebration of young minds - their stories, their drawings, and their dreams.”

The campaign was brought to life by the Boundless team, including Roanna Williams, Felix Kessel, Lauren Dixon-Paver, Zimkhita Sokanyile, Stuart Walsh, and Lara Bayley, directed by Katlego Baaitse from Spitfire Films, and animated by Sinister Studios. The film has already received praise for its authentic, heartfelt message. It features diverse young voices and visual narratives that reflect the joy and wonder of early education, capturing the emotional connection between children and their beautiful, creative worlds.

Says Roanna Williams, CCO, Boundless: “This campaign celebrates the free imagination of children and the simple tools that allow it to exist. With Bic stationery, it’s never just about writing, but about allowing children to explore their imagination, to express themselves in their own way, and to have the confidence to let their ink-side out."

The campaign underscores that school is not just about grades – it's a place where imaginations grow, and original thinking thrives. From the spark of an idea in a child’s mind to the first mark on the page, Bic’s products are there every step of the way, encouraging young creators to express themselves freely.

This campaign not only reinforces Bic’s brand purpose but also captures the quiet magic that happens when children are given the tools and the freedom to imagine.

High Res 30” film available here: https://youtu.be/75r1-g02od0

About Boundless

Boundless is an agency composed entirely of experts, making the World’s Most-Loved Ideas™. We bring about change through heartfelt creativity, making work that isn’t just seen, but deeply felt. Creating lasting impacts on people, communities, and markets.

For more information, visit the Boundless website

