Where the money’s going: Johannesburg property trends to watch in 2026

From Jewel City to Marshalltown, targeted urban regeneration and strong rental yields are drawing first-time buyers and investors back to Johannesburg’s CBD while traditional nodes hold steady.

Johannesburg’s property market is no longer defined by broad recovery narratives, but by sharply diverging micro-markets, where rental yields in the inner city are outperforming traditional expectations, while prime nodes hold steady.

For first-time buyers and semigration-driven investors, the answer is increasingly pointing toward a dual-track market: established nodes retaining stability, and a resurgent inner city where targeted development is beginning to unlock long-overlooked value.

The inner city reawakens: This time with intent

Johannesburg’s inner city has long carried the weight of ‘decline’ narratives. But over the past decade, a different story has been unfolding; one led by structured urban regeneration and supported by both private developers and development finance institutions.

Developers such as AFHCO and TUHF (The Urban Housing Fund) have played a central role, focusing on the conversion of vacant or underutilised commercial buildings into affordable residential stock. TUHF, in particular, has financed thousands of inner-city units across Johannesburg’s CBD and surrounding precincts.

The Jewel City precinct, developed by Divercity Urban Property Fund, is one of the most visible examples of this transformation. The mixed-use development has introduced thousands of modern residential units from approximately R3,090 per month, alongside retail, public spaces, and upgraded security, positioning it as a benchmark for managed inner-city living.

As TUHF CEO Paul Jackson has previously noted in public commentary, “well-located affordable housing in urban centres remains one of the most resilient segments of the market,” particularly where there is active building management and proximity to economic activity.

This aligns with broader findings from the South African Cities Network (SACN), which has highlighted the role of private-sector investment in stabilising and revitalising key inner-city precincts.

Why investors are paying attention again

For first-time buyers, the appeal of the inner city is as much about access as it is about trade-offs. Lower purchase prices translate into more manageable deposit requirements, making ownership achievable far sooner than in Johannesburg’s northern suburbs. However, this comes with considerations around space, lifestyle, and the quality of building management. In this segment of the market, security, maintenance, and professional oversight are not secondary concerns, but central to long-term value and liveability.

For first-time buyers, the inner city remains one of the most accessible entry points into property ownership. According to Lightstone Property data, entry-level units in central Johannesburg are still significantly more affordable than those in the northern suburbs.

Rental yields in well-managed inner-city units are typically in the range of 8% to 11%, compared to 6% to 8% in many suburban nodes. Entry-level pricing in the Johannesburg CBD also remains 40% to 60% lower than comparable units in Sandton and Rosebank, reinforcing its position as one of the most accessible entry points for both first-time buyers and yield-focused investors.

A key caveat remains that performance in the inner city is highly dependent on building management, security, and municipal reliability; factors that continue to vary significantly across precincts.

For investors, the appeal is increasingly yield-driven. Data from TPN Credit Bureau and PayProp Rental Index reports continue to show strong rental demand in well-managed, affordable units.

Samuel Seeff, chairman of Seeff Property Group, has noted that “rental demand in South Africa remains robust, particularly in more affordable segments where tenants are prioritising value and location.”

As investment activity increases across Johannesburg’s inner city and surrounding nodes, relocation patterns are becoming more fluid. Movement is increasingly shifting back toward Johannesburg, with growing demand for furniture removals from Durban to Johannesburg as buyers and renters return for better access to work and infrastructure. While outbound movement continues, reflected in demand for moving company services from Johannesburg to Durban, the broader trend points to capital and people following economic activity more directly.

The shift is clear: investors are prioritising income-generating assets in controlled environments, rather than relying solely on capital growth.

Rosebank and Sandton: Still anchoring confidence

While the inner city gains traction, Johannesburg’s established nodes continue to anchor investor confidence.

In Rosebank, developments such as the multi-award-winning, new mixed-use 14300 sqm development The Bank by Growthpoint Properties form part of a broader mixed-use densification strategy around the Gautrain precinct. Growthpoint has consistently positioned Rosebank as a key node for integrated urban development.

Sandton remains the country’s financial hub, with landmark developments like The Leonardo, South Africa’s tallest building, reinforcing its position in the high-end market. However, the tone has shifted.

Dr Andrew Golding, CEO of Pam Golding Property Group, has noted in recent market commentary that “buyers are becoming increasingly price-sensitive, with greater emphasis on value and long-term sustainability rather than speculative purchasing.”

In practice, this is translating into longer decision cycles, more price negotiations, and a noticeable shift toward buyers comparing multiple nodes before committing.

Midrand: Infrastructure driving demand

Midrand’s rise continues to be shaped by infrastructure and large-scale planning. The Waterfall City development, led by Attacq, has become one of South Africa’s most successful mixed-use precincts.

Attacq has positioned Waterfall as a long-term urban node, combining residential, commercial, and logistics components in a single, integrated environment. According to FNB Property Insights, areas that combine infrastructure investment with lifestyle convenience continue to outperform, particularly among younger buyers and upwardly mobile professionals.

This growth is not happening in isolation. As Midrand continues to strengthen its position between Johannesburg and Pretoria, demand is increasingly spilling over into surrounding regions. Buyers and investors who are priced out of Johannesburg’s core nodes are also exploring alternatives supported by a leading Pretoria moving company, highlighting how regional connectivity is shaping property decisions across Gauteng.

This reflects the broader shift: buyers are increasingly following infrastructure and planning certainty, rather than legacy location alone.

Johannesburg South and the Yield Play

Areas such as Alberton and Johannesburg South are gaining traction among investors focused on rental yield.

Adrian Goslett, regional director and CEO of RE/MAX Southern Africa, has highlighted that “areas offering lower entry prices with strong rental demand are attracting increased investor attention, particularly in the current economic climate.”

New townhouse and sectional title developments in these areas are offering predictable returns, appealing to investors seeking stability over speculation.

On the ground, this often shows up as steady rental demand for entry-level units, with landlords prioritising occupancy and consistent income over aggressive rental increases.

A market splitting and maturing

What emerges in 2026 is not a single Johannesburg property story, but a layered one:

The inner city is repositioning itself as a regeneration-led, yield-driven opportunity



Established nodes like Rosebank and Sandton continue to provide stability



Growth corridors such as Midrand reflect infrastructure-led expansion



Peripheral areas are delivering consistent rental returns

This segmentation reflects a more mature market, where decisions are increasingly data-driven and risk-aware.

The real shift: Confidence is becoming localised

Perhaps the most important trend is this: confidence in Johannesburg property is no longer broad, it is highly localised.

As highlighted in reports by the South African Reserve Bank and property analysts, performance is increasingly tied to micro-markets, building management, and infrastructure quality.

What defines Johannesburg’s property market in 2026 is not recovery, but selectivity. Capital is no longer chasing the city; it is choosing it, precinct by precinct, operator by operator. For buyers and investors alike, the opportunity lies not in timing the market, but in understanding it at a granular level.

Buyers and investors are no longer asking whether Johannesburg is “back.” They are asking which developments, which precincts, and which operators are worth backing.

In this more selective landscape, the inner city is no longer a fringe consideration, but a calculated play and one that rewards due diligence, strong operators, and a clear understanding of precinct-level dynamics.

At a glance: Johannesburg’s shifting property landscape

Entry-level pricing (inner city): From approximately R300,000, with most units transacting below R800,000



Rental performance: Typically 8% to 11%, depending on building quality and management



Growth corridors: Inner city precincts (Jewel City, Marshalltown), Midrand’s Waterfall node, and Johannesburg South



Established anchors: Rosebank and Sandton, supported by infrastructure, commercial density, and long-term investor confidence



