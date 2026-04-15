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Get ready, Mzansi: ‘Free Meal Alert!! RocoMamas' Fire Wings challenge is back
The challenge is simple but fierce: devour 10 of RocoMamas’ iconic Fire Wings, accompanied by a small portion of Fire Fries and a refreshing 500ml of Sprite, within just 10 minutes. The best part? Your meal will be free if you participate in the challenge and finish with 10 minutes. Successful challengers become instant legends, earning spot prizes, and bragging rights.
"The Fire Wings Challenge has always been a fan favourite, and we're thrilled to bring it back by popular demand. We’ve worked hard to get the spices and flavour just right, and we're confident it will deliver both the heat and the taste our customers love. We've also partnered with Sprite as our drinks partner, so we hope the Sprite will be a great backup as customers race against the 10-minute clock," said Dr Tumi Sebopa, head of Brands, Spur Corp.
The challenge runs on Wednesdays only, in-store, while stocks last. Participants are encouraged to share their attempts on social media to earn their spot on what RocoMamas has dubbed the Wall of Flame.
Customers can visit the RocoMamas website to find nearest restaurant and take part of the challenge every Wednesdays from 15 April 2026.
For more information, visit https://rocomamas.com/za or follow the conversation on social media using @rocomamas and #FireWingsWednesday.
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