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    Coca-Cola sharpens its global visual identity

    The Coca-Cola Company has unveiled a new global visual identity aimed at creating a more consistent look for the brand across its marketing, packaging and retail presence in select markets.
    21 Jul 2026
    21 Jul 2026
    Coca-Cola is strengthening its branding in select markets. Source: Coca-Cola.
    Coca-Cola is strengthening its branding in select markets. Source: Coca-Cola.

    Updated identity

    The updated identity is being rolled out across Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia, with the company saying it is designed to ensure Coca-Cola has a more recognisable and consistent appearance wherever consumers encounter the brand.

    The refresh places greater emphasis on the company's established visual assets, including its red-and-white colour palette, Dynamic Ribbon, Arden Square and Spencerian script. The changes will appear across packaging, retail environments, equipment and digital platforms.

    "Coca‑Cola is one of the most recognised brands in the world, and with that comes a responsibility to keep evolving” said Arnab Roy, president, Coca‑Cola Global Category “This refresh is about being clearer and more consistent in how we show up, wherever people experience our brand. By building on the things people already know and love, we're creating a stronger foundation for growth while staying unmistakably Coca‑Cola."

    Visual cues

    Coca‑Cola Zero Sugar design is evolving to draw from the iconic heritage of Coca‑Cola with its own distinct visual cues: larger “Zero Sugar” text, a prominent black Dynamic Ribbon on cans, and a black bottle cap on PET packaging.

    For comparison, Coca-Cola Zero Sugar sold in South Africa currently features black "Zero Sugar" lettering, giving the pack a darker overall look.

    Rapha Abreu, global vice president of Design at The Coca‑Cola Company adds, “For over a century, Coca‑Cola has been a global symbol of optimism and authenticity. Now, with one seamless visual identity, we can deliver one recognisable brand experience to consumers.”

    To support the global rollout, Coca‑Cola has introduced a new immersive Brand Center alongside tech-powered Design Intelligence tools. Built for Coca‑Cola's internal design and marketing teams, as well as the wider network of agency partners, these new tools support governance, craft, and consistency at scale.

    Read more: Coca-cola, brand refresh
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