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#WPRD2026 The Golden Age of Strategic PR is here. Join the organisations defining it.
We are delighted to announce PRWorx as the exclusive sponsor of the popular #WPRD2026 annual content feature.
Why your organisation should participate
The official World PR Day 2026 theme, The Golden Age of Strategic PR, together with the sub-theme, The Essential Human OS in an Increasingly Automated World, recognises the growing importance of human insight, trusted relationships and strategic thinking in an AI-enabled communications landscape.
Whether you are a PR agency, corporate communications team, technology partner, consultancy, educational institution or industry supplier, #WPRD2026 offers a unique opportunity to reach Bizcommunity's engaged audience of communications, marketing and business decision-makers across Africa and its 19 industry sectors.
Bizcommunity invites organisations, agencies and communications professionals to contribute their perspectives, thought leadership and success stories as part of one of Africa's leading World PR Day initiatives.
Your content, amplified
Throughout July, #WPRD2026 contributors will receive visibility across Bizcommunity's editorial platforms, positioning their brands at the centre of conversations shaping the future of communications.
Content will be showcased across:
- Bizcommunity homepage features
- Daily editorial newsfeeds
- Special Edition newsletters
- Social media platforms
- Dedicated #WPRD2026 coverage throughout the month
Key dates
- 1–31 July 2026 - Month-long #WPRD2026 feature, homepage takeover and Special Edition newsletters.
- 16 July 2026 - World PR Day
Sponsorship opportunities
Alongside our official sponsor, PRWorx, a limited number of sponsorship and customised partnership opportunities remain available for organisations looking to align their brands with one of the communications industry's most influential annual celebrations.
For sponsorship opportunities or customised partnership packages, contact the Bizcommunity team and position your brand at the heart of Africa's World PR Day conversation.
Editorial opportunities
Key discussion themes include:
- Strategic communications
- Corporate reputation
- Brand trust
- AI and human-centred communications
- Innovation in public relations
- The future of the communications profession
Articles, opinion pieces, case studies and industry insights exploring topics include:
- Why 2026 marks the Golden Age of Strategic PR
- The evolving relationship between AI and strategic communications
- Building trust and credibility in an era of misinformation
- PR's role in corporate strategy, sustainability and stakeholder engagement
- Innovative campaigns delivering measurable business impact
- Industry events, conversations and activations celebrating World PR Day
Share your expertise, showcase your work and join thousands of communications professionals celebrating the discipline that continues to shape organisations, brands and society.
For editorial contributions, contact marketingnews@bizcommunity.com.
The Golden Age of Strategic PR is here. Join the organisations helping to define it.