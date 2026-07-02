South Africa
Entrepreneurship Section
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsWorld PR DayWomen's MonthCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

GoTyme for BusinessNSBC.AfricaBizcommunity.comSoapboxEdge GrowthThe Greater Tygerberg PartnershipFastway CouriersBusiness Partners LimitedCape ChamberEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Why mentorship is critical for young entrepreneurs

    South Africa's education system still largely prepares learners for traditional employment, despite growing demand for entrepreneurial skills that can help create jobs and support economic growth, according to Shaun Fuchs, founder and CEO of Centennial Schools.
    2 Jul 2026
    2 Jul 2026
    Source:
    Source: Magnific

    Fuchs argues that while funding often dominates discussions around entrepreneurship, mentorship can play an equally important role in helping young people develop the confidence, practical skills and resilience needed to build sustainable businesses.

    He says mentors can provide guidance drawn from real-world experience, helping aspiring entrepreneurs avoid common mistakes, navigate setbacks and make more informed business decisions.

    "Mentorship is about more than sharing knowledge. It provides encouragement, accountability and practical insight that can help young entrepreneurs turn ideas into viable businesses," says Fuchs.

    According to Fuchs, exposing learners to entrepreneurial thinking from an early age can help them identify opportunities, solve problems creatively and develop leadership skills that extend beyond starting a business.

    He believes schools, businesses and entrepreneurs all have a role to play in creating stronger mentorship networks that connect young people with experienced business leaders.

    Fuchs says partnerships between education institutions and the private sector can help bridge the gap between classroom learning and the realities of running a business by giving young entrepreneurs access to practical advice, industry networks and role models.

    As youth unemployment remains a significant challenge in South Africa, he argues that combining entrepreneurial education with mentorship could help equip more young people to build businesses capable of creating employment for themselves and others.

    Read more: mentorship, youth entrepreneurship, Shaun Fuchs
    Share this article
    TopicsNext
    Related
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz