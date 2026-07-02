Why mentorship is critical for young entrepreneurs

South Africa's education system still largely prepares learners for traditional employment, despite growing demand for entrepreneurial skills that can help create jobs and support economic growth, according to Shaun Fuchs, founder and CEO of Centennial Schools.

Fuchs argues that while funding often dominates discussions around entrepreneurship, mentorship can play an equally important role in helping young people develop the confidence, practical skills and resilience needed to build sustainable businesses.

He says mentors can provide guidance drawn from real-world experience, helping aspiring entrepreneurs avoid common mistakes, navigate setbacks and make more informed business decisions.

"Mentorship is about more than sharing knowledge. It provides encouragement, accountability and practical insight that can help young entrepreneurs turn ideas into viable businesses," says Fuchs.

According to Fuchs, exposing learners to entrepreneurial thinking from an early age can help them identify opportunities, solve problems creatively and develop leadership skills that extend beyond starting a business.

He believes schools, businesses and entrepreneurs all have a role to play in creating stronger mentorship networks that connect young people with experienced business leaders.

Fuchs says partnerships between education institutions and the private sector can help bridge the gap between classroom learning and the realities of running a business by giving young entrepreneurs access to practical advice, industry networks and role models.

As youth unemployment remains a significant challenge in South Africa, he argues that combining entrepreneurial education with mentorship could help equip more young people to build businesses capable of creating employment for themselves and others.