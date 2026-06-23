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    News24 tops trust rankings among South African news brands for 8th year

    News24 has the highest levels of trust among South African news brands for the eighth year running, according to the Reuters Institute’s 2026 Digital News Report. The report, which tracks global trends in digital news consumption, was released on Tuesday.
    Issued by Media24
    23 Jun 2026
    23 Jun 2026
    News24 tops trust rankings among South African news brands for 8th year

    In South Africa, News24 and broadcaster eNCA shared the top spot for trust, each achieving a score of 80% among a sample of just over 2,000 news consumers. News24 also led the rankings for the most weekly accessed online news platform, while eNCA topped the TV, radio and print category.

    Adriaan Basson, editor-in-chief of News24, expressed gratitude for the recognition, saying: “News24 is honoured to be named South Africa’s most trusted news brand once again. In a divided moment, in our country and the world, we pledge to keep earning that trust, story by story, day by day.”

    Basson highlighted the importance of rigorous journalism in an era of misinformation: “When fabricating and spreading false information is cheap and easy, trust becomes expensive. Proper journalism means digging into records, chasing paper trails, and sending reporters into the real world – to commissions, court cases and crime scenes. Our journalists are out there, getting the facts on the ground, not speculating without proof on social media platforms. That is why South Africans can rely on us for trusted news first.”

    The 2026 Digital News Report also revealed significant global trends, including a decline in trust in news to its lowest level in over a decade, with only 37% of respondents globally expressing trust in most news most of the time. Social media and video platforms have overtaken traditional news websites and TV as the primary sources of news in many markets, particularly among younger audiences.

    Minette Ferreira, CEO: Media at Media24, acknowledged the role of the News24 teams in achieving this recognition: “Trust is earned through consistency, integrity and accountability – and this recognition belongs to our journalists and teams who work tirelessly to deliver credible, independent and fearless reporting. Thank you to our readers for placing your trust in News24. In a democracy, trusted journalism is essential: it informs citizens, holds power to account and helps strengthen the public conversation. We remain deeply committed to serving South Africans with journalism they can rely on.”

    The Reuters Institute’s report underscores the challenges and opportunities facing news organisations globally, as audiences increasingly turn to social media, video platforms and emerging technologies like AI chatbots for news consumption. Despite these shifts, News24’s consistent performance highlights the enduring value of trusted, independent journalism in South Africa.

    Read more: Media24, News24, Adriaan Basson, Minette Ferreira
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    Media24
    Media24 is South Africa’s leading media company, with a strong presence in digital media, book publishing and television. As part of Naspers, a global media and e-commerce group, we are committed to shaping the future of storytelling.
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