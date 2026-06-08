Media24 launches News24 All That and Netwerk24 Alles lifestyle platform

Two new comprehensive lifestyle platforms, News24 All That and Alles on Netwerk24, have just been launched, positioning themselves as the go-to destinations for product reviews, news, and shopping guidance across eight essential lifestyle categories. The platforms promise to simplify the overwhelming world of consumer choices by delivering expert insights and honest reviews on everything from skincare routines to the latest smartphones.

Covering life’s essentials and beyond

All That and Alles addresses the modern consumer’s diverse needs through carefully curated content in:

Beauty and fashion – From trending sneakers and denim to skincare innovations and handbags



– From trending sneakers and denim to skincare innovations and handbags Health and fitness – Exercise equipment, wellness products, and fitness apparel reviews



– Exercise equipment, wellness products, and fitness apparel reviews Home and garden – Interior design trends, home improvement tools, and outdoor living



– Interior design trends, home improvement tools, and outdoor living Kitchen – Cookware, appliances, and culinary accessories for every chef



– Cookware, appliances, and culinary accessories for every chef Outdoor – Braai equipment, camping gear, travel destinations and adventure essentials



– Braai equipment, camping gear, travel destinations and adventure essentials Pets – Everything pet lovers need for their furry, feathered, and scaled companions



– Everything pet lovers need for their furry, feathered, and scaled companions Play and learn – Educational toys, computer games, online courses, and skill development tools



– Educational toys, computer games, online courses, and skill development tools Tech – Laptops, cellphones, cameras, and cutting-edge gadgets

“We recognised that consumers today are bombarded with endless product options and conflicting reviews,” said Nerisa Coetzee, general manager of advertising and content marketing, the driving force behind News24 All That and Netwerk24 Alles. “Our mission is to cut through the noise and provide trustworthy, detailed insights that help people make confident purchasing decisions across every aspect of their lives. By launching on both News24 and Netwerk24, we're ensuring we reach South Africans in their language of choice.”

What sets the platforms apart

Unlike traditional review sites that focus on single categories, All That and Alles take a holistic approach to lifestyle content. The platforms feature:

In-depth product testing and honest reviews



Latest industry news and trend analysis



Comparison guides for popular products



Budget-friendly alternatives and luxury options



Expert tips and how-to guides



Timing couldn’t be better

With online shopping continuing to grow and consumers becoming increasingly research-driven before making purchases, News24 All That and Alles launches at the perfect moment to serve as a trusted advisor for smart shopping decisions.

“Whether you’re looking for the perfect wireless headphones, researching the best garden tools for spring, or trying to find educational toys that actually engage kids, we’ve got you covered,” says Gerda Engelbrecht, editor of All That and Alles. “Our team is passionate about testing products in real-world scenarios and sharing honest experiences that readers can trust.”

All That (News24) and Alles (Netwerk24) are Media24’s comprehensive lifestyle platform dedicated to helping consumers navigate the complex world of product choices. Through detailed reviews, expert insights, and up-to-date industry news, the sites empower readers to make informed decisions across eight key lifestyle categories.

For more information, visit:

allthat.news24.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram or https://ALLES.netwerk24.com/ or follow us on Facebook or Instagram or Media contact: moc.42aidem@thcerblegne.adreg.



