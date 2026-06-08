South Africa
Marketing & Media Media
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Brave GroupMedia24AutoTraderIMC ConferenceHasso Plattner d-school AfrikaDentsuOgilvy South AfricaCape Marketing AgencyBroad MediaJacaranda FMMultiChoiceBullion PR & CommunicationNielsenIQCaxton MediaTopco MediaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Jobs

    More jobsSubmit a jobOpen account

    Media24 launches News24 All That and Netwerk24 Alles lifestyle platform

    Two new comprehensive lifestyle platforms, News24 All That and Alles on Netwerk24, have just been launched, positioning themselves as the go-to destinations for product reviews, news, and shopping guidance across eight essential lifestyle categories. The platforms promise to simplify the overwhelming world of consumer choices by delivering expert insights and honest reviews on everything from skincare routines to the latest smartphones.
    Issued by Media24
    8 Jun 2026
    8 Jun 2026
    Media24 launches News24 All That and Netwerk24 Alles lifestyle platform

    Covering life’s essentials and beyond

    All That and Alles addresses the modern consumer’s diverse needs through carefully curated content in:

    • Beauty and fashion – From trending sneakers and denim to skincare innovations and handbags
    • Health and fitness – Exercise equipment, wellness products, and fitness apparel reviews
    • Home and garden – Interior design trends, home improvement tools, and outdoor living
    • Kitchen – Cookware, appliances, and culinary accessories for every chef
    • Outdoor – Braai equipment, camping gear, travel destinations and adventure essentials
    • Pets – Everything pet lovers need for their furry, feathered, and scaled companions
    • Play and learn – Educational toys, computer games, online courses, and skill development tools
    • Tech – Laptops, cellphones, cameras, and cutting-edge gadgets

    “We recognised that consumers today are bombarded with endless product options and conflicting reviews,” said Nerisa Coetzee, general manager of advertising and content marketing, the driving force behind News24 All That and Netwerk24 Alles. “Our mission is to cut through the noise and provide trustworthy, detailed insights that help people make confident purchasing decisions across every aspect of their lives. By launching on both News24 and Netwerk24, we're ensuring we reach South Africans in their language of choice.”

    What sets the platforms apart

    Unlike traditional review sites that focus on single categories, All That and Alles take a holistic approach to lifestyle content. The platforms feature:

    • In-depth product testing and honest reviews
    • Latest industry news and trend analysis
    • Comparison guides for popular products
    • Budget-friendly alternatives and luxury options
    • Expert tips and how-to guides
    • Timing couldn’t be better

    With online shopping continuing to grow and consumers becoming increasingly research-driven before making purchases, News24 All That and Alles launches at the perfect moment to serve as a trusted advisor for smart shopping decisions.

    “Whether you’re looking for the perfect wireless headphones, researching the best garden tools for spring, or trying to find educational toys that actually engage kids, we’ve got you covered,” says Gerda Engelbrecht, editor of All That and Alles. “Our team is passionate about testing products in real-world scenarios and sharing honest experiences that readers can trust.”

    All That (News24) and Alles (Netwerk24) are Media24’s comprehensive lifestyle platform dedicated to helping consumers navigate the complex world of product choices. Through detailed reviews, expert insights, and up-to-date industry news, the sites empower readers to make informed decisions across eight key lifestyle categories.

    For more information, visit:
    allthat.news24.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram or https://ALLES.netwerk24.com/ or follow us on Facebook or Instagram or Media contact: moc.42aidem@thcerblegne.adreg.

    Share this article
    Media24
    Media24 is South Africa’s leading media company, with a strong presence in digital media, book publishing and television. As part of Naspers, a global media and e-commerce group, we are committed to shaping the future of storytelling.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz