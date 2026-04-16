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    South Africa’s largest online news publishers

    IAB South Africa’s data for March 2026 showed that Broad Media had 714,930 daily readers across its news websites.
    Issued by Broad Media
    16 Apr 2026
    16 Apr 2026
    South Africa&#x2019;s largest online news publishers

    Broad Media is South Africa’s largest online publisher, according to the IAB South Africa’s data for March 2026.

    The IAB South Africa is an independent association that, as part of its mandate, provides audited readership statistics for South Africa’s major online publishers and publications.

    This ensures there is a standardised data set that can be used to determine the best-performing publications and publishers in South Africa.

    IAB South Africa’s data for March 2026 showed that Broad Media had 714,930 daily readers across its news websites.

    The next highest performer for the month was Media24 with 702,691 readers, followed by IOL with 422,128.

    Broad Media comprises four online publications: BusinessTech, MyBroadband, Daily Investor, and TopAuto.

    These news websites all lead their respective segments of business, technology, investing, and motoring.

    Media24 owns News24, Netwerk24, and Daily Sun, while IOL runs IOL, Business Report, and Daily Voice.

    The graph below shows the top 10 highest-performing online publishers for March 2026, according to the IAB March 2026 readership statistics.

    South Africa&#x2019;s largest online news publishers

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    This includes designing your banners and writing your content (if required), publishing your marketing materials, and promoting the marketing on social media, including Facebook, LinkedIn, and X.

    Our marketing team will also provide a results report when the campaign ends.

    Click here to contact the BusinessTech marketing team.

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    Broad Media
    Broad Media is South Africa's leading independent online media company. Broad Media owns South Africa's largest business and technology publications - BusinessTech and MyBroadband, as well as motoring website TopAuto.
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