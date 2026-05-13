South Africa’s Maria McCloy dies at 50 after heart failure

Public relations expert, DJ and fashion designer Maria McCloy has passed away at the age of 50.

Maria McCloy has passed away. Source: Supplied.

A multitalented icon

McCloy died on Tuesday evening, 12 May 2026 at Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg due to heart failure.

"Maria - a vibrant and creative soul who embraced life wholeheartedly as a DJ, publicist and fashion designer - was loved by her family, friends, colleagues and community at large. Her kindness, warmth, generosity and unwavering love for those around her touched many lives and will never be forgotten. She had a special way of bringing people together and her presence brought comfort, laughter and love to all who knew her," said her family in a statement.

In her last interview, published by 702 yesterday, she spoke about her lifelong love for the media, recalling that her favourite newspaper growing up was the Mail & Guardian.

“I idolised those writers, and I couldn’t wait to go to bed and listen to 702 on my Walkman. I thought I wanted to be a political reporter — to study journalism and go into politics. But I was also into music … poetry. It all excited me.”

State of media

McCloy, who has spent decades in the industry, said she is saddened by the state of the media landscape, particularly the closure of publications such as City Press. Despite this, she added: “I would still like to be doing exactly this.”

McCloy is bereaved by her mother and two sisters Thandiwe and Natasha.

"During this incredibly difficult and shocking time, the family humbly asks for privacy as they grieve and come to terms with their loss and kindly ask that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers," said the statement.

McCloy's funeral and memorial service will be communicated soon.