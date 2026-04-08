2026 applications open for MTN’s Pan-African journalism programme

Applications have officially opened for the 2026 cohort of the MTN Pan-African Media Innovation Programme (MIP), a continent-wide initiative aimed at strengthening the future of African journalism.

Collaboration

Launched in September 2025 by MTN Group in partnership with University of Johannesburg and African Editors Forum, the programme builds on a successful national pilot in Nigeria and expands it into a broader platform for media innovation across Africa. Applications for the 2026 intake close on 30 April 2026.

The MTN Pan-African MIP is a 12-week certified learning journey delivered over six months, combining online academic modules with an in-person immersion in Johannesburg. The programme is designed to address the practical and strategic realities facing contemporary journalism, including digital transformation, media sustainability, ethics and law, innovation in newsroom practice, and the impact of platforms and emerging technologies on the information ecosystem.

Fellows will also participate in newsroom immersion, industry masterclasses, study visits, and structured peer engagement that connects academic learning with real-world application.

Beyond formal learning, the programme is intended to build a Pan-African community of practice, enabling sustained collaboration, professional exchange, and cross-border learning among journalists, editors, and media leaders across the continent.

Applications are open to mid- to senior-level journalists, editors and media practitioners from MTN markets. Applicants should demonstrate strong professional experience, a commitment to ethical journalism, and an interest in innovation and cross-border engagement.

Following the close of applications, candidates will be reviewed and shortlisted independently by UJ and TAEF based on professional merit, potential impact, and their commitment to the evolution of African media.

African progress

Nompilo Morafo, MTN group chief sustainability and corporate affairs officer, says a vibrant, resilient and innovative media ecosystem is essential for Africa’s progress. “Through the MTN Pan-African Media Innovation Programme, working with UJ and TAEF, we are investing in the future of journalism by equipping media professionals with the skills, networks and tools they need to navigate a rapidly changing information landscape. This initiative reinforces MTN’s commitment to supporting strong, ethical and sustainable media across our markets, and to fostering the voices that shape our continent’s stories”.

Professor Sifiso Mnisi, UJ’s director at the Centre for Data and Digital Communications, said the future of African journalism depends on the continuous development of critical thinking, ethical leadership and innovative newsroom practice. “Our partnership with MTN and TAEF allows us to equip media professionals with the academic grounding and practical exposure needed to thrive in a rapidly evolving information environment. We are proud to contribute to a programme that strengthens media excellence across the continent.”

Said Churchill Otieno, the president of TAEF: “For Africa to deepen democracy and social cohesion, we need newsrooms that are strong, independent and capable of adapting to fast‑changing media dynamics. The Pan-African Media Innovation Programme provides a vital platform for journalists and editors to sharpen their skills, collaborate across borders, and innovate in the interests of the public”.

For eligibility criteria and application guidance click here.