Adam Howard returns as co-director for Red Bull Symphonic 2026

Dear friends and colleagues, we’re pleased to share that Adam Howard is returning as co-director of Red Bull Symphonic South Africa 2026.

Adam has been closely involved with the Red Bull Symphonic creative team over the past two years, and this year’s role is a hands-on one.

At Howard Audio, we’re deep in pre-production as we push 18 original arrangements over the line and oversee the full music picture - including music requirements, musicians, artists and choir.

After celebrating Amapiano in 2025, the 2026 edition turns its focus to House Music - South Africa’s musical home. From Kwaito to Gqom, Amapiano to 3-Step, house has birthed wave after wave that has shaped our sound. This year, the spotlight is on Afro House , and where it’s heading next.

For the first time, two headliners share the Red Bull Symphonic stage: Sun-El Musician and Dlala Thukzin .

They join forces with Maestro Chad Hendricks and a full Symphonic Orchestra for a major collaboration.

The appetite for this show has been exceptional - both shows sold out within a day. Over 10,000 tickets!

We’re proud to be part of a platform that continues to grow with this level of ambition and audience support.

See you at the show!

- The Howard Events Team



