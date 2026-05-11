South Africa
Marketing & Media Production
Submit newsAdvertiseSubscribe
NewsPress Office NewsCompaniesJobsEventsPeopleMultimediaFeaturesOpinion
AdvertiseSubmit news

Industries

All industriesAgricultureAutomotiveConstruction & EngineeringEducationEnergy & MiningEntrepreneurshipESG & SustainabilityFinanceHealthcareHR & ManagementICTLegalLifestyleLogistics & TransportManufacturingMarketing & MediaPropertyRetailTourism & Travel

Features

BizTrendsCannes LionsPendoringEffie AwardsBizTrendsTVIMC ConferenceOrchids and OnionsThe Lead CreativeLoeries Creative WeekMore Sections..

In the news

Rocket Creative Design & DisplayEverlyticOn the DotGagasi FMDentsuHoward AudioHook, Line & SinkerAscent AfricaBusiness Partners LimitedJoe PublicThe Odd NumberBoundlessKLASAMROThe Walt Disney Company AfricaEnquire about a company Biz Press Office
Agriculture
Automotive
Construction & Engineering
Education
Energy & Mining
Entrepreneurship
ESG & Sustainability
Finance
Healthcare
HR & Management
ICT
Legal
Lifestyle
Logistics & Transport
Manufacturing
Marketing & Media
Property
Retail
Tourism & Travel

News

Industries

Companies

Jobs

Events

People

Video

Audio

Galleries

Submit content

My Account

Advertise with us

Trending

2 days 7 days 30 days By Industry

Subscribe & Follow

Advertise your job vacancies
    Post your Job Ad here >>
    Search jobs

    Adam Howard returns as co-director for Red Bull Symphonic 2026

    Dear friends and colleagues, we’re pleased to share that Adam Howard is returning as co-director of Red Bull Symphonic South Africa 2026.
    Issued by Howard Audio
    11 May 2026
    11 May 2026
    Adam Howard returns as co-director for Red Bull Symphonic 2026

    Adam has been closely involved with the Red Bull Symphonic creative team over the past two years, and this year’s role is a hands-on one.

    At Howard Audio, we’re deep in pre-production as we push 18 original arrangements over the line and oversee the full music picture - including music requirements, musicians, artists and choir.

    After celebrating Amapiano in 2025, the 2026 edition turns its focus to House Music - South Africa’s musical home. From Kwaito to Gqom, Amapiano to 3-Step, house has birthed wave after wave that has shaped our sound. This year, the spotlight is on Afro House, and where it’s heading next.

    For the first time, two headliners share the Red Bull Symphonic stage: Sun-El Musician and Dlala Thukzin.

    They join forces with Maestro Chad Hendricks and a full Symphonic Orchestra for a major collaboration.

    The appetite for this show has been exceptional - both shows sold out within a day. Over 10,000 tickets!

    We’re proud to be part of a platform that continues to grow with this level of ambition and audience support.

    See you at the show!

    - The Howard Events Team

    Share this article
    Howard Audio
    At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
    TopicsNext
    Top stories
    More news
    Let's do Biz