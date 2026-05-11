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Adam Howard returns as co-director for Red Bull Symphonic 2026
Adam has been closely involved with the Red Bull Symphonic creative team over the past two years, and this year’s role is a hands-on one.
At Howard Audio, we’re deep in pre-production as we push 18 original arrangements over the line and oversee the full music picture - including music requirements, musicians, artists and choir.
After celebrating Amapiano in 2025, the 2026 edition turns its focus to House Music - South Africa’s musical home. From Kwaito to Gqom, Amapiano to 3-Step, house has birthed wave after wave that has shaped our sound. This year, the spotlight is on Afro House, and where it’s heading next.
For the first time, two headliners share the Red Bull Symphonic stage: Sun-El Musician and Dlala Thukzin.
They join forces with Maestro Chad Hendricks and a full Symphonic Orchestra for a major collaboration.
The appetite for this show has been exceptional - both shows sold out within a day. Over 10,000 tickets!
We’re proud to be part of a platform that continues to grow with this level of ambition and audience support.
See you at the show!
- The Howard Events Team
- Adam Howard returns as co-director for Red Bull Symphonic 202611 May 10:14
- Multi-Media wins Best Sound Design at the Naledi Theatre Awards02 Apr 09:36
- 7 nominations across 6 categories at the Naledi Awards09 Mar 09:40
- Happy 2026 from Howard Audio!19 Jan 12:44
- A look back at a big year17 Dec 10:49