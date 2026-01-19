Trending
Happy 2026 from Howard Audio!
Every now and then a project lands that you don’t quite see coming - and suddenly the studio is full of iconic voices. Different energies, different references, different ways of working.
That’s what this brought. It pulled in an incredible mix of people and talent.
Our job was simple: build the musical world carefully, make space for the performances, and make sure the sound held its shape no matter where the piece needed to live.
A huge thanks to the team at Joe Public & 7 Films - Lourens van Rensburg directing and the brilliant people behind the scenes.
One last thing - this piece has just picked up an IDIDTHAT Craft Mention for Sound – Original Music Craft (Judge’s Pick), awarded by Zee Ntuli.
His comment reflected exactly how we hoped the work would land: committed, restrained, confident - and trusting the idea without overplaying the humour. A wonderful way to start our 2026!
Here’s to a year of making work that’s
clear, well-made, and a little bit brave!
-The Howard Audio Team
