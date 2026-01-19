South Africa
    Happy 2026 from Howard Audio!

    Issued by Howard Audio
    19 Jan 2026
    We closed out 2025 with a Chicken Licken campaign called “Soul Food To The World” - an original song and music video built as the final chapter of #SoulFood2TheWorld.
    Every now and then a project lands that you don’t quite see coming - and suddenly the studio is full of iconic voices. Different energies, different references, different ways of working.

    That’s what this brought. It pulled in an incredible mix of people and talent.

    Our job was simple: build the musical world carefully, make space for the performances, and make sure the sound held its shape no matter where the piece needed to live.

    A huge thanks to the team at Joe Public & 7 Films - Lourens van Rensburg directing and the brilliant people behind the scenes.

    One last thing - this piece has just picked up an IDIDTHAT Craft Mention for Sound – Original Music Craft (Judge’s Pick), awarded by Zee Ntuli.

    His comment reflected exactly how we hoped the work would land: committed, restrained, confident - and trusting the idea without overplaying the humour. A wonderful way to start our 2026!

    Here’s to a year of making work that’s
    clear, well-made, and a little bit brave!

    -The Howard Audio Team

    Howard Audio
    At Howard Audio we do sound differently. Our composers and engineers combine original music, sound design and final mix in a state of the art studio to create emotionally captivating audio.
