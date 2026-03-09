South Africa
    7 nominations across 6 categories at the Naledi Awards

    Dear friends and colleagues,
    Issued by Howard Audio
    9 Mar 2026
    7 nominations across 6 categories at the Naledi Awards

    We’re very pleased to share that Howard Events’ productions have received 7 Naledi Theatre Awards nominations across 6 categories this year.

    It’s a strong moment for the live side of our work, and an especially meaningful one in the context of a very full season. Alongside our broader production work across Howard Audio and Howard Events, this has been the same year that we launched the Egoli Symphonic Orchestra and maintained the Johannesburg Big Band on stage - so to see this level of recognition now feels significant.

    The nominations span Jonathan Roxmouth - My Favourite Broadway and Swingin’ Las Vegas, with recognition across performance, direction, musical direction, original score and arrangements, sound design, and production. For us, that breadth matters. Live productions are always collaborative by nature, and it is encouraging to see the work acknowledged across so many parts of the process.

    We’re particularly pleased to see Jonathan Roxmouth recognised for My Favourite Broadway, a production that means a great deal to us and represents a long creative journey together.

    We’re also proud to see Multi-Media nominated for Best Sound Design on the same production. The L-ISA immersive sound system made a remarkable impact in The Teatro, and it was exciting to hear a live orchestra presented with that level of clarity and scale.

    Congratulations too to Weslee Lauder on his nomination for Best Director of a Musical Theatre Production, and to Nádine for her nomination for Swingin’ Las Vegas.

    As always, work like this is never created in isolation. It depends on artists, musicians, technical teams, backstage crew, publicists, media partners, and a wide network of collaborators all pulling in the same direction. We’re proud to see the work represented in this year’s awards, and proud to be part of a theatre community continuing to produce work of this standard.

    Congratulations to all this year’s nominees.

