Multi-Media wins Best Sound Design at the Naledi Theatre Awards

Dear friends and colleagues, we’re thrilled to share a great result from this year’s Naledi Theatre Awards.

Our trusted technical suppliers, Multi-Media, received the award for Best Sound Design for Jonathan Roxmouth: My Favourite Broadway, produced by Howard Events.

It was also a big night for us more broadly. We went into the awards with seven nominations across six categories, surrounded by some of the strongest work and talent in the industry. That alone was a real honour – and it makes this win for Multi-Media feel even more significant. A core part of what made this production stand out sonically was Multi-Media’s use of L Acoustics’ L-ISA Hyperreal system. It’s worth explaining in plain language, because it’s not just “bigger” sound – it’s a different approach to how sound is mixed for a theatre.

In a traditional setup, the mix is largely built around left/right speaker arrays. With L-ISA Hyperreal, the sound team can mix in a more object-based, spatial way, placing key elements so they align more accurately with what the audience is seeing on stage. The practical result is improved localisation and clearer separation between musical elements across the audience area. Basically, it sounded really, really good. For us at Howard Events, it’s great to see this kind of technical ambition – done properly – recognised at this level.

Congratulations again to Multi-Media on a well-deserved win, and congratulations as well to the many other deserving winners across the evening. It’s a good moment for live entertainment in South Africa, and we’re exceptionally proud to be part of a community producing work at this level. Here’s to even more exciting things in 2026!

– The Howard Audio Team



