The Pitcher Awards 2026 unveils dynamic jury

The Pitcher Awards - a celebration of African creativity - has confirmed the first wave of jury members. The best African creativity in the marketing, advertising and communications industry will be revealed in May. South Africa's Graham Deneys and Buyi Mafoko are on the list.

The 2026 awards introduce two significant developments: the new Care Category, recognising health‑focused creativity and innovation; and the inclusion of digital content creators, whose influence continues to redefine brand storytelling and audience engagement. Additional jurors will be announced as confirmations are finalised.

The festival chairman, Dr. Nnamdi Ndu, noted that the calibre and diversity of the confirmed jurors reflect the evolving landscape of marketing communications. He highlighted the depth of experience represented across the categories and reaffirmed the festival’s commitment to celebrating work that resonates across the continent. “Our jurors bring a wealth of insight shaped by years of leading creative thinking across Africa,” Dr. Ndu said. “Their perspectives will be invaluable as we continue to recognise ideas that move people, shape culture, and deliver meaningful impact.”

The 2026 jury’s diversity, spanning markets including Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Côte d’Ivoire, South Africa, Senegal, Singapore, Uganda, Mauritius, Rwanda, and the United States.

Below are the confirmed jury members for the 2026 edition:

Care Jury

Kenneth Hammond-Aryee — COO, Innova DDB Ghana & BrandAlert Ghana

Jelil Adedoyin — Digital marketing manager, Reckitt Sub-Saharan Africa

Stephen Obalakun — Creative director, Playhouse Communication Ltd, Lagos

Egemba Chinonso Fidelis — Co-founder AwaDoc & CEO, Aproko Doctor Global

Safo Mallet - Chief operating officer, Optimal OMD, Accra, Ghana

Channel Jury

Graham Deneys — Chief strategy officer, Dentsu South Africa

Emmanuel Ante — COO, QVT Media Limited, Lagos, Nigeria

Adeola Amosun — Group media manager, Tolaram Nigeria

Bamitale Oladapo — Head, Strategy & Planning, All Seasons Zenith, Lagos

Colette Amaeshi — Managing director, Pulse Ghana

Peter Maina — Data & insights specialist, GroupM SSA, Nairobi, Kenya

Craft Jury

Eric Mwangi — Creative director, 3Verse, Nairobi, Kenya

Olalekan Akinyele — COO & ECD, The JT Agency, Abuja, Nigeria

Nurveen Rattty — Executive creative director & chartered marketer, Crayons Couleur, Mauritius & Rwanda

Lord Adansi — Creative director, Dentsu Creative Ghana

Sow Hussein Dembel — Gen AI lead, L’AgenceX, Côte d’Ivoire

Cedric Ekambi — Senior copywriter, Caractère Sénégal

Benjamin Anyan —Regional creative & strategy director, Publicis West Africa

Olawale Olukoya — Creative director, digitXplus, Lagos, Nigeria

Culture Jury

Idiare Atimomo — Co-founder & COO, Up In The Sky Ltd (Lagos & London)

Osato Evbuomwan — Marketing director, Moët Hennessy Nigeria

Daniel Ifeanyichukwu (Hero Daniels) — MD, Ito Media

Ayodeji Razaq — Group CEO, RED for Africa

Myriam Amani — Clients relationship director, Efées, Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire

Bineta Ndoye Niang — MD Bennett Africa, Senegal

Lola Akinyele — GM, Dentsu Performance, Lagos, Nigeria

Digital Jury

Buyi Mafoko — Managing director, Matte BLK, Johannesburg, South Africa

Lynne Murrey — Business unit head, Digital Dentsu Kenya

Mũtwĩri Njagī — Creative director, The Bar Africa, Nairobi

Aimien Evbodaghe — Creative director, Pulse Africa

Toyin Osebeyo — COO, digitXplus, Nigeria

Oluwatosin Oyedeji — COO, BrandEye Media Group, Lagos

Entertainment Jury

Serge Sohen — CEO & executive producer, Mirrors, Los Angeles

Kennedy Thiong’o — Associate creative director, The Quollective, Nairobi

Yusuf Adejumo — Creative director, TBWA\Concept, Lagos

Selom Eric Dossou-Yovo — Partner & executive creative director, Baton Rouge Group, Côte d’Ivoire

Good & Effect Jury

Oge Maduagwu — Head of Marketing & Comms, Samsung Electronics West Africa

Whitney Thompson — Account director, Ogilvy Africa, Ghana

Chima Amadi — COO Nigeria & French West Africa, PHD Media

Oriane Canfrin — Marketing & Communication director, Ecobank, Cote d'Ivoire

Edna Njeri — Program lead, SKY Girls Kenya

Carolina Rodriguez — Founder & director, Dilucidar, Singapore

Heritage Jury

Gerald Ssali — Creative director, TheQuollective, Uganda

Segun Ayinla — Deputy creative director, Insight Publicis, Lagos

Gabriel Olonisakin — Creative director, Noah’s Ark Communications, Lagos

Olashile Sodiq Sheu — Multi-award-winning creative leader & multidisciplinary artist

Nelly Wainaina — Group director, Marketing, Communication & Citizenship, NCBA Group PLC, Kenya

Anthony Amuzuo — Creative director, SO&U Lagos, Nigeria

The festival also acknowledges the Jury Presidents previously announced for the 2026 edition, whose leadership will guide the evaluation process across the festival’s diverse categories.

2026 Jury Presidents