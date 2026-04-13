CannesLions2026: Spitfire's Liesl Lategan selected for SIBI programme

Liesl Lategan, executive producer of Spitfire Films, has been selected as South Africa's representative at Cannes Lions for the 2026 See It Be It talent programme.

Liesl Lategan. Source: Supplied.

Accelerating careers

Designed to accelerate the careers of women and non-binary talent, the 2026 cohort selected for this unique learning and development programme includes 20 creatives from 15 global markets.

Taking place at the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, between 22 and 26 June 2026, the programme includes mentorship opportunities and private masterclasses with industry leaders, as well as backstage access and sessions tailored to each participant’s career goals.

"Ster-Kinekor has always been passionate about storytelling, creativity and the power of ideas to move audiences. We are very excited that Liesl Lategan has been selected as part of the 2026 See It Be It cohort, and we are sure she will share her learnings and experiences from the programme far and wide across the industry on her return from Cannes,” says Lynne Wylie, chief marketing officer of Ster-Kinekor Theatres.

Lategan said that being chosen as the representative from South Africa for the SIBI Cohort of 2026 is a huge honour. “Creativity and being creative are completely natural for me. They are the fabric of my life and my purpose, which is inextricably linked to my business and its people. I look forward to learning at Cannes and becoming a better leader to continue growing Spitfire as a business that embodies transformation, purpose and passion in all that we do,” she said.

The See It Be It programme is a cornerstone initiative at Cannes Lions, embodying an unwavering commitment to elevating underrepresented talent in the creative industry. This year, the programme welcomes a dynamic cohort representing a broad range of creative disciplines and global markets. Their unique perspectives and experiences will enrich the SIBI community – a network dedicated to fostering career development and paving the way forward for women and non-binary talent in the industry.

Since its inception in 2014, more than 150 women and non-binary talent from 44 markets have participated in the programme that is designed to combat the gender imbalance of creative directors in the industry. See It Be It is open to all women and non-binary people.

At Cannes this year, the cohort will be supported by Alumni Tutors Leena Gupta, creative & founding member, Talented Agency, India, and Natasha Lashly, founder & ECD, Piña Colada, Venezuela.

The 2026 cohort comprises:

Aidovhioghie Anani | deputy creative director, X3M Ideas, Nigeria

Alba Abelló Balmes | senior creative, Twitch, UK

Beatriz Fiori | senior copywriter, GUT São Paulo, Brazil

Dana Buckhorn | creative director, Copywriter, Mischief @ No Fixed Address, US

Eugene Park | creative excellence lead, CJ Cheiljedang, South Korea

Farah El Beaini | group account director, Burson, Lebanon / UAE

Haylie Craig | global associate creative director, Lego Group, Denmark (they/them)

Hilary Ngan Kee | head of strategy, Motion Sickness, Aotearoa New Zealand

Holly Attrill | senior creative, Wieden+Kennedy London, UK

Kristen Gaerlan | creative director, Weber Shandwick, US

Liesl Lategan - Kyriakou | founder/executive producer, Spitfire Films, South Africa

Liyana Hidhir | copywriter, Independent, Singapore

Micaelle Lages | creative director & co-founder, thecode, Brazil

Natalie Narh | co-founder & CEO, NewComma, Ghana

Padcha Tanviruch | independent creative director, Thailand

Priscila Ramos de Sousa | associate creative director, Area 23, US

Shreya Arora | creative strategy, Ultrahuman, India

Shyaire Ganglani | associate creative director (copywriter), Leo Australia, Australia

Svetlana Ćopić | founder & creative director, No Agency, Serbia

Valentina Bezzolo Briceño | senior creative copywriter, DDB Chile, Chile





For more:

As media partner to the Creative Circle SA, we’re proud to publish exclusive daily snapshot updates from Cannes. Don’t miss the first Diary of Creative Circle at Cannes from the SA cohort on the ground in Cannes, every day from 19-24 June! Also Book Now for The Full Circle event, brought to you by the Creative Circle - an inspiring showcase of the top trends, insights and award winning work from the Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity.