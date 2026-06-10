How dotsure.co.za is growing South Africa’s next generation of talent

In a country facing high youth unemployment, businesses investing in youth development programmes are not only changing lives, but they’re also building stronger, more future-ready workplaces.

Asanda Ntsomi, Nondumiso Nhleko (general manager: people), Lisakhanya Pendu, Damian Elliott, Piwe Bomvu, and Melisse Hilligenn

Young people continue to navigate one of the toughest employment landscapes in decades. Yet despite the challenges surrounding youth employability, ambition continues to show up everywhere: in side-hustles, late-night studying, and countless CVs sent in hope of a first opportunity. For businesses serious about long-term growth, investing in youth development is no longer a nice-to-have. It is essential. At dotsure.co.za, that belief in potential has become part of its broader approach to corporate youth development and social impact through employment.

According to Melisse Hilligenn, talent acquisition manager at dotsure.co.za, “Businesses have a critical role to play in creating stronger pathways into employment.” Through mentorship, training, and workplace exposure, the company has seen firsthand how bridging the experience gap can unlock confidence, innovation, and long-term career growth. “Young people don’t only need qualifications,” says Hilligenn. “They need someone willing to say, ‘Come in, pull up a chair, and let’s figure this out together.'"

Why youth development matters

South Africa’s youth unemployment crisis has highlighted the growing need for meaningful youth development programmes, mentorship opportunities, and practical workplace exposure. This philosophy has shaped dotsure.co.za’s investment in workplace readiness programmes, employer-led mentorship, and learning opportunities designed to help bridge the experience gap between education and employment.

In South Africa, talent is everywhere. Opportunity isn’t.

The journeys into the workplace look different for everyone. Lisakhanya 'Lisa' Pendu joined dotsure.co.za through the YearBeyond youth development programme, while Piwe Bomvu and Asanda Ntsomi entered the business as interns. Damian Elliott began his journey as a barista before growing into broader opportunities through mentorship and development.

For Pendu, participation in the YearBeyond programme helped completely reshape her future. “YearBeyond played a major role in changing my direction, especially because I was part of the NEET group: young people not in employment, education, or training at the time. It gave me structure, purpose, and most importantly, exposure to opportunities I wouldn’t have had otherwise.” Today, Pendu works as a Life internal sales consultant at dotsure.co.za.

Building confidence through opportunity

“These youth development programmes help bridge the gap between education and employment while giving young professionals the confidence and practical skills needed to build sustainable careers,” says Piwe Bomvu, who joined dotsure.co.za as an intern and now works as marketing project manager. “Mentorship played a major role in my personal and professional development.”

Similarly, social media manager, Asanda Ntsomi, credits supportive leadership and mentorship for helping her grow after joining the business as an intern. “Having leaders willing to guide me, answer questions, and trust me with opportunities made a huge difference,” she explains.

Elliott says mentorship culture also played a major role in his development journey after starting as a barista. “If you have something you aspire to, they’ll genuinely help you work towards it,” he says.

These experiences highlight the impact of skills development in South Africa. When businesses intentionally invest in young talent, the result extends far beyond employment statistics. It creates stronger teams, healthier workplace cultures, and long-term social impact through employment.

What young talent brings to the workplace

While young professionals benefit from mentorship and exposure, businesses benefit too.

According to Hilligenn, younger employees often bring:

digital fluency and adaptability



fresh thinking and innovation



curiosity and problem-solving



energy and collaboration



cultural relevance and trend awareness.

“The youth is the future but they’re also a valuable part of the present workforce,” she says. At dotsure.co.za, this belief has shaped a workplace culture focused on continuous learning and development. Employees consistently describe an environment where growth is actively encouraged rather than passively discussed.

For businesses navigating rapid technological and cultural change, investing in youth empowerment programmes may ultimately become one of the smartest long-term investments they can make.

Ready to grow your career somewhere that believes in potential, just as much as experience? Explore opportunities at the dotsure.co.za Careers Page to take the next step in your journey.

Dotsure Limited (Registration number 2006/000723/06) is a licensed non-life insurer and authorised financial services provider (FSP39925).



