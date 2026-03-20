African finalists shine in Wan-Ifra Digital Media Awards 2026

Wan-Ifra, the World Association of News Publishers, has announced the finalists for the Digital Media Awards 2026, a global competition celebrating excellence in news publishing — with South African news organisations dominating the African list.

The winners will be announced in June. Source: Supplied.

From 811 entries received across APAC, South Asia, the Middle East, Europe, Africa, and the Americas, 278 have been named finalists, representing the most outstanding work in digital journalism, product innovation, and audience engagement from 78 countries. Top-performing finalists from each region will advance to compete for the global title in each of the 12 categories, with winners announced at the World News Media Congress 2026 on 2 June in Marseille. At stake is more than just a trophy – it's the global recognition that accompanies the hardware.

Meet the African finalists

Best News Website or App Relaunch

Daily Sun – The People’s Paper, Digitally Reimagined | Daily Sun | South Africa

Netwerk24 Newsroom Transformation | Netwerk24 | South Africa

Best in Countering Disinformation

Exposed: The Fake News Factory | News24 | South Africa

X-Boer Unmasked | News24 | South Africa

Best Emerging News Providers

Novanews.co.za | Novus Media | South Africa



Willow Health Explainers | Willow Health Media | Kenya

Willow Health Media – Emerging Health Journalism for Africa | Willow Health Media | Kenya

Best Reader Revenue Strategy



News24: A Converged Commerce Strategy | Media24 – News24 | South Africa



Best AI-driven News Product, Format or Strategy

Ask Aunty Chatbot | Raseef22 | Egypt

EditorialEye | Briefly News | South Africa

Framing Gaza | Daraj, Saheeh Masr | Egypt

Impact Engine: An AI-powered tool for impact tracking and planning | Daily Maverick | South Africa

Best Newsletter



WeekendPost Extra | WeekendPost Newspaper | Botswana



Best in Audience Engagement

News24 WhatsApp Channel | News24 | South Africa

Political Discourse: Mkhwanazi Coverage | Daily Sun | South Africa

Rapport/Netwerk24’s 100 Best Afrikaans Books | Rapport/Netwerk24 | South Africa

Sema Na Z: The Youth Voice Project | Nation Media Group | Kenya

Most Innovative Digital Product

A Re Buwe | Daily Sun | South Africa

Ask an Expert | Daily Sun | South Africa

SOJO QuickInsights | Nigeria Health Watch | Nigeria

Best Use of Video

Hunted – Tracked, traced and eliminated: How Mpho Mafole was murdered | News24 | South Africa

Lost sons of Kenya | TUKO.co.ke | Kenya

Samidat: In the Face of War | The New Arab | Egypt

The price of silence: Exposing the IDT bribe attempt on journalist Africa International | Daily Maverick | South Africa

Best Use of Audio

Vape Universe | Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism | South Africa

West Africa’s Borderless Women: Inside the Yoruba Sisterhood Linking Nigeria and Cote d’Ivoire | RM Times | Nigeria

Youth-Led Audio Storytelling Lab | Izuba Radio & TV | Rwanda

Best Data Visualisation

From Cradle to Future: Why childhood vaccination is protecting Kenya’s generations | Willow Health Media | Kenya

The Vanishing Lifeline: Can Kenya’s Healthcare System Survive Without US Funding? | Willow Health Media | Kenya

What data can tell us about South Africa’s child literacy problem and how to solve it | TheOutlier.co.za | South Africa

Best Marketing Campaign for a News Brand

Netwerk24 het GROOT NUUS (Netwerk24 has BIG NEWS) | Netwerk24 (Media24) | South Africa

Stand Up and Be Counted | Food For Mzansi | South Africa





Find the rest of the winners here.