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    EXCLUSIVE | Ivan Moroke joins Ann Nurock at Relationship Audits

    Ivan Moroke, a respected marketing leader and strategic advisor and until recently the CEO of Kantar, is joining Ann Nurock as an executive director at Relationship Audits SA.
    16 Mar 2026
    16 Mar 2026
    Ivan Moroke (right) is joining Ann Nurock (left) as an executive director at Relationship Audits SA (Image supplied)
    Ivan Moroke (right) is joining Ann Nurock (left) as an executive director at Relationship Audits SA (Image supplied)

    Relationship Audits is an international specialist consultancy that helps organisations optimise the performance and potential of their key strategic relationships by delivering actionable relationship intelligence.

    Quality of relationships

    “This partnership is rooted in a shared belief that sustainable growth is built on the quality of relationships,” says Moroke.

    “In today’s increasingly complex and high-pressure business environment — now further accelerated by AI — organisations often underestimate the strategic and commercial impact of relationship health."

    He adds that in many cases, it has become the true differentiator.

    “Relationship Radar is one of three portfolio businesses to which I will dedicate my time at an executive and board level, spanning data, consulting, business relationships and executive search.”

    A deep respect

    Nurock, a recognised authority on client–agency relationships, has, over the past 13 years, through her proprietary Relationship Radar tool, been contracted by more than 20 corporate clients across Africa and internationally, engaging with over 200 agencies.

    Nurock and Moroke have known each other for many years and share a deep respect for each other’s work.

    “Our own business relationship reflects the very principles that Relationship Radar measures, so I’m thrilled to be joining forces with someone who combines both heart and intellectual rigour,” says Moroke.

    Nurock adds, “We are also introducing our consulting services and workshops, which Ivan will lead. This is a natural extension of the Relationship Radar survey and will help organisations strengthen and optimise their client–agency relationships.”

    Moroke is a Johannesburg-based business leader and strategist with deep experience in insight-led growth, transformation and brand strategy.
    He works with organisations and leadership teams to translate insight into sustainable commercial and organisational impact.

    Read more: media, advertising, marketing, agency relationships, Kantar, Ivan Moroke, Ann Nurock, AI, agency-client relationships
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