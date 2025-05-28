EXCLUSIVE: Ann Nurock: Why relationships still matter, particularly in the age of AI

In today’s tech-heavy world, it’s easy to forget just how important human connections still are in business. While technology enhances efficiency, it’s the human element that drives meaningful connections and long-term growth.

Source: © 123rf 123rf Ann Nurock examines why relationships still matter in business in today’s tech-heavy world

And that’s why relationships continue to play a huge role and are more important than ever. For example, our focus on relationships has seen our Radar business in South Africa grow by 20% in 2025 to date, as we have added prestigious brands, including Absa and Vodacom to our client portfolio.

Simply put, relationships are important.

7 reasons why relationships are important

Trust & credibility At the end of the day, people buy from people they trust. Sure, AI can speed things up, but trust is built through real conversations and connections. A strong relationship makes others more likely to believe in you and your business. Standing out from the crowd Tech tools are available to everyone now, which means relationships are one of the few things that can truly set you apart. A personal touch and some emotional intelligence go a long way in making your business memorable. Better collaboration & ideas Some of the best ideas come from bouncing thoughts off others. Whether it’s brainstorming or solving a tricky problem, strong relationships create space for great teamwork—both within your team and with external partners. Customer loyalty AI can tell you what customers might do—but it’s the genuine relationships that keep them coming back. When people feel connected to a brand, they’re more likely to stick around and tell others about it too. Handling tough times When things get rough, relationships can be a real safety net. Having a solid network of colleagues, partners, and mentors helps you adapt and bounce back when challenges hit. Making smart deals Data is useful, but when it comes to making deals or big decisions, trust and rapport are what seal the deal. People want to work with those they feel comfortable with. Growth through referrals Word of mouth is still gold. People are more likely to recommend businesses run by people they know, like, and trust.

While tech keeps evolving and helping us work smarter, it’s the human side of business that really keeps things moving forward.

Relationships aren’t just nice to have—they’re key to long-term success.