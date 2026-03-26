Agency ends success speculation by winning awards

Avatar is ranked #2 in the Creative Agency in Africa Loeries Rankings. This is a big achievement but not for the reasons you think it is

Avatar has revealed the secret to its success. Pictured: Zibusiso Mkhwanazi during the panel discussion about his book, Business with Grace (Image supplied)

So why is it a big achievement and why has the agency entered awards when it never had previously?

It says it did so because of the speculation in the market about the agency and its success; some said it was because Avatar was black owned while others credited its leadership, and some believed it excelled at strategy because the creative was not loud enough.

Over time, the agency’s silence created misconceptions.

So last year the agency decided to address these – by entering awards.

And now the real reason for the agency’s success is clear: it is an agency obsessed about creativity that delivers results.

That was why the agency never chased the spotlight. Awards felt like a distraction from what mattered most: the client’s results.

The agency also feared that external validation might shift its culture from humility to showmanship.

It took a conversation with a CEO at an agency consultancy to understand that sometimes the world needs to hear your story from someone else for it to be believed.

It let the industry help to tell its story by entering awards.

The beginning: The seed with digital roots

The journey began when Zibusiso Mkhwanazi, a programmer at the time, and Veli Ngubane, a creative at heart, decided that they wanted to build a people cantered agency with global ambitions.

That seed became an integrated agency with digital roots, the original registered name was Avatar Digital Agency.

Long before “digital first” became an industry buzzword, Avatar was already building integrated solutions with digital at the core.

What started as a small digital shop grew into South Africa’s largest black owned integrated agency group, providing creative, pr, media, digital, social, production and strategy under one roof.

The middle: The strategic shift

To unlock its next chapter of growth, Mkhwanazi stepped back into a full time position as CEO from being the chairman and Avatar made a deliberate strategic decision to bring the centre of gravity of the business back to the Avatar brand itself.

For a period, the spotlight had been shared between the holding company M+N and its sister agencies.

While this structure supported scale, it diluted the clarity of what Avatar stood for.

The shift was about re anchoring the story, the culture, and the creative ambition back to Avatar Agency Group as the core brand away from the holding co.

A critical part of this shift was also rebuilding and elevating the leadership.

Avatar appointed Phil Ireland as co chief creative officer alongside Ngubane, Mohlalefi Lentsoane and Darren Kilfoil as co executive creative directors with Nash Koosialee recently appointed as managing director.

This was supported by the introduction of new creative teams and a renewed focus on cultivating a creative culture that was ambitious, rigorous, and uncompromising while remaining true to who Avatar has always been.

This was not about changing identity; it was about sharpening it. It marked a reawakening of purpose, not a reinvention.

At the same time, Avatar intentionally reclaimed its digital heritage.

The agency had always been digital at its core a fact often overlooked.

The business had deep roots in technology, social and digital thinking long before these disciplines became mainstream.

The strategic shift acknowledged this truth and reinvested in digital as a foundational strength rather than a supporting capability.

This naturally led to a full AI transformation of the agency.

Avatar invested in building bespoke internal AI tools, AI enabled creative testing systems, and AI enhanced research engines through Avatar Intelligence.

These capabilities fundamentally changed how the agency creates, plans, tests and optimises work enabling greater speed, deeper insight and smarter decision making without compromising creative integrity.

Together, these moves repositioned Avatar not just as an integrated agency, but as a future ready creative organisation grounded in African creativity and powered by technology.

And the results began to show.

The results Come Find Your Joy

The combination of our copywriters and our bespoke Avatar Intelligence (AI) created the official Come Find Your Joy campaign, then tested in each key market.

We could predict how the campaign would perform in key markets and a year later, the results are very close to our predictions it translated directly into South Africa’s strongest tourism performance in history.

By grounding the global campaign in authentic African stories, cultural fluency and modern digital craft, the campaign helped shift international sentiment and re energised demand at a scale that aligned directly with record breaking visitor growth helping drive 10.5 million international visitors in 2025, the highest ever recorded, surpassing pre pandemic levels and even the previous 2018 peak.

It must be noted that the minister directly attributed destination marketing efforts among other interventions for the sterling results.

Avatar didn’t just advertise South Africa it helped the world rediscover it, proving that creativity rooted in cultural truth can stimulate real economic impact.

Absa Fifi Peters AI Clone Campaign

The Absa Fifi Peters campaign was a breakthrough moment for Avatar and its partners 99c.

A project that required deep creative innovation, technological mastery and flawless execution, the centrepiece featured Fifi Peters interviewing her AI generated clone, a bold concept designed further strengthen the ABSA brand in a fresh, human and highly engaging way.

The campaign went on to win the Best Use of AI in a Marketing Campaign Award at the New Generation Awards.

The project demonstrated Avatar’s ability to merge technology, creativity and cultural intelligence while remaining true to the integrity of the talent, the client and the story.

The future

At the heart of Avatar’s creative effectiveness is a clear philosophy, liberating African creativity for the world.

Every strategic, creative and digital choice begins with the client’s outcome not the agency’s expression but it is always powered by African creativity that is culturally grounded, globally relevant, and commercially effective.

This belief is embedded in the liberate philosophy, a structured cultural fluency framework that blends deep research, audience insight and creativity to ensure African creativity does not just travel globally, but lands with meaning and impact.

This philosophy has powered campaigns that shaped South Africa’s narrative including national, continental and global creative platforms.

Avatar has always stood for something greater: To liberate African creativity for the world.

This is not a marketing line, it is a lived mission.

Now, with AI as a force multiplier, Avatar is entering a chapter where African creativity isn’t just expressed it is amplified, protected and scaled.

But there is a deeper responsibility: AI wasn’t built for Africans. Avatar is working to ensure that AI understands African languages, cultures, idioms, identities and nuances — because no global creative future should exclude African humanity.

The stakes are higher, the ambition is greater and the purpose is clearer.

The world is watching and Africa is creating.



