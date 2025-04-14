OrchidsandOnions: SA Tourism swaps celebrity power for storytelling in new ad

Some years ago, I met representatives from Kenya Tourism who were visiting South Africa to promote their country and to take the sting out of the then-proposed $70 visa fee (which they later dropped).

“We have wildlife, we have mountains, and we have beautiful beaches,” they enthused.

“Oh,” I replied, “just like us?”

I could have gone further to extol the virtues of our world-famous winelands – which no other African country has – but I had made the point.

They weren’t too happy, though.

That is why I sometimes think, cynically, that doing marketing for tourism in South Africa is like harpooning a beached whale.

I mean, look at how diverse and gorgeous this country is.

Yet, despite having the amazing stage and the energetic extras (the people of South Africa), SA Tourism has, over the years, still produced some good, head-turning work.

I think now of two of our most recognisable “front men” – Siya Kolisi and Trevor Noah – lending their unique flavour to previous global campaigns for SA Tourism.

A joyful new direction

Without the big names to headline the latest campaign, agency Avatar and SA Tourism had to come up with a “big idea” – one that would be both memorable and simple.

And I think they hit the bull’s eye with the “South Africa Awaits – Come Find Your Joy” concept.

Aimed at the global market, the campaign communicates that this country is not only beautiful but also vibrant and capable of delivering the kind of joy that uplifts the spirit.

That feeling of elevation begins in the first few frames of the advert, as the central couple is lifted and transported into a fantastical realm of joy.

Floating above and then descending, they experience South Africa’s unique blend of people, places, and natural beauty – from land to sea.

A dreamy execution

The video stands out thanks to some clever imagery, designed to make the couple fly and defy gravity – fitting, since the world of fantasy is not bound by the laws of physics.

The dreamlike atmosphere evokes pure happiness and builds up to joy, just as the tagline promises.

Not only does the advert serve as strong marketing for SA Tourism, but it also counters some of the persistent negativity that surrounds South Africa.

It offers a refreshing and optimistic view, far removed from the fearmongering narratives of so-called “white genocide” and the “theft of Afrikaner land.”

Perhaps someone should sneak a copy into the White House – maybe along with a case of our finest rosé to match the complexion of its current occupant…

So, Orchids to SA Tourism and Avatar – or perhaps Proteas, garlanded with fynbos - to remind us that, for all our troubles, this is still an extraordinary place.

Toyota Fortuner GR Sport: A missed opportunity

As a petrolhead, I’m aware that the current Toyota Fortuner model is nearing the end of its run, with a replacement likely on the horizon.

It’s no surprise, then, that marketing for the iconic – and best-selling – SUV seems to be losing momentum.

That’s unfortunate, especially considering the GR Sport variant is something of a swan song.

It’s still a sharp-looking vehicle, and you just know it won’t break. It’s a Toyota, after all.

But, dear me, the lacklustre nature of both the creative and the execution in the latest advert is just disappointing.

Dusty clichés and missed nostalgia

The ad sticks to tired tropes: dramatic shots of the Fortuner kicking up dust (filmed near the Magaliesberg, presumably for budget reasons), a father and son off on an “adventure” together.

It’s all very generic.

Volkswagen did something similar with far more impact years ago, using Arno Carstens’s music to launch the Touareg.

In this version, the pair encounters the Toyota GR off-road race team, meet one of the drivers, and receive a souvenir cap.

It pales in comparison to the Giniel de Villiers Hilux ad from about a decade ago, which had far more charm and staying power.

Sorry, Toyota – this one earns a “could do better” Onion from me.