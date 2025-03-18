New Toyota Fortuner GR-S launches in South Africa

Toyota South Africa Motors (TSAM) has introduced the GR-S variant to its second-generation Fortuner lineup in South Africa, following the launch of mild-hybrid derivatives of the same car in 2024.

In the past, the GR-S name came with cosmetic changes and now is almost associated with that change. Toyota, however, has caught on and made sure to add more than just exterior updates to the GR-S version of the Fortuner.

So what's diffferent?

For the unacquainted, GR stands for Gazoo Racing, the motorsport division of Toyota.

TSAM says that its GR product offering follows a structured, four-tiered hierarchy, which comprises GR Parts, GR-Sport (where the new Fortuner falls in), GR performance models (think GR86, GR Yaris, GR Corolla, and GR Supra), and Gazoo Racing Masters of Nürburgring, which Toyota says is the pinnacle of its motorsport expertise.

Interestingly, TSAM describes the GR-Sport part of its four-tiered hierarchy as products with cosmetic upgrades (sometimes mostly badging) and dynamic handling improvements. In 2023 I enjoyed a short stint with the cosmetically altered GR-S version of the Corolla Cross, which looked great with GR badging and black accents but lacked performance updates.

But I digress, and I'm happy to repeat that the Fortuner GR-S is not only just enhanced for aesthetic purposes but also with pleasing suspension and power updates, both of which separate it from its pack.

The 2.8 GD-6 diesel engine in the Fortuner delivers more power via a six-speed automatic gearbox to all four wheels with the new GR-S variant at 165kW of power and 550Nm of torque, which is a 15kW and 50Nm difference from the normal 2.8 GD-6 diesel engine.

It is the most powerful diesel Fortuner yet and during our test drive with TSAM in George, the additional power was evident, especially with full throttle over a dirt and gravel surface.

Another notable difference with the new GR-S is the addition of a monotube shock absorber system, which allowed the Fortuner to soak up the imperfections of the dirt roads on our test driver with better aplomb than its siblings.

The Fortuner GR-S only comes in two colours: Attitude Black and Platinum Pearl White, and has a new front bumper and reworked lower grille. It also has a different black front spoiler, new fog lamp bezels, and a sportier rear diffuser. GR badges are found all around the vehicle.

On the inside, you'll find GR badging with a mixture of red stitching and black finishes that neatly tie within the colours of the GR symbol. Badging can be found on the headrests, steering wheel, and the panel surrounding the gearshift. Smoke silver metallic and matte carbon trims are mixed in with the red and black aesthetic for a cool interior finish.

Pricing

The Toyota Fortuner 2.8 GD-6 4×4 GR Sport is competitively priced at R999 000. It also comes standard with a nine-services/90,000km service plan (with intervals of 10,000 km) and a three-year/100,000km warranty.