African scientists invited to apply for $150,000 Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer Research Grant

Open to early-career African scientists working to advance the continent’s biodiversity and conservation, the Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer (JWO) Research Grant is now accepting applications.

Now in its eighth year, the JWO Research Grant provides $150,000 to one recipient to undertake a research programme of up to three years, enabling independent, African-led scientific inquiry grounded in local ecological realities.

African scientific talent

“Last year, the JWO Research Grant received a record 848 applications from 30 African countries, underscoring the depth and diversity of scientific talent across the continent,” says Dr Duncan MacFadyen, the Oppenheimer Generations research and conservation head.

“We look forward to building on that momentum in 2026 and encourage eligible early-career researchers to submit proposals that make a meaningful contribution to biodiversity and conservation in Africa.”

Founded in 2019 in memory of Jennifer Ward Oppenheimer, whose work reflected a commitment to education and environmental stewardship, the grant was created to strengthen African scientific leadership at a critical time.

While Africa’s ecosystems play a central role in global climate regulation and biodiversity stability, researchers based on the continent continue to face structural funding constraints.

The JWO Research Grant directly addresses this imbalance by investing in African scholars whose work addresses complex environmental challenges within the region.

Application process

The grant is open to early-career scientists who hold a PhD and have no more than seven years of research experience post-degree (excluding time spent on family responsibilities).

Applicants must demonstrate strong links to a credible African institution capable of managing grant funding, and proposed research must be focused on or conducted in Africa.

The application process for 2026 will unfold in two stages.

Concept notes will be reviewed in May 2026, after applications close on 1 May 2026.

Shortlisted applicants will be invited to submit full proposals in June, with final interviews scheduled for August.

The successful recipient will be notified on 28 August 2026 and formally awarded at the Oppenheimer Research Conference on 8 October 2026.

“The JWO Research Grant reflects our long-term commitment to strengthen African scientific leadership,” says Jonathan Oppenheimer, the executive chairperson of Oppenheimer Generations.

“Africa’s biodiversity is globally significant, yet the responsibility and opportunity to understand and protect it must increasingly rest with scientists working on the continent.

“By investing in exceptional early-career researchers, we are helping to build the infrastructure required to address environmental challenges with rigour, independence and locally grounded insight.”

Full eligibility criteria and application guidelines are available here.