Spark Schools appoints new head of schools

Spark Schools has appointed Garth van der Horst as its new head of schools. Van der Horst brings a global perspective to his new role, backed by over 30 years of international leadership across Africa and Europe.

Garth van der Horst, new head of schools for Spark Schools

Van der Horst has held senior leadership positions spanning the energy, trade, investment, and strategic business development sectors, with extensive experience in organisational turnaround, operational leadership, and driving sustainable growth in complex environments.

Most recently, he served as chief trade and investment officer at Wesgro, where he played a central role in securing international investment into Western Cape and supporting strategic economic initiatives. Prior to this, he held senior leadership roles within the Shell plc Group and at Vivo Energy, including managing director positions in Nigeria and Botswana, where he led large teams and multi-faceted operations.

Having worked across more than 50 countries, Van der Horst is recognised for his ability to lead change, build high-performing teams, and deliver meaningful results across diverse markets and operating environments.

Speaking about his appointment, Van der Horst said he was drawn to Spark Schools’ mission of expanding access to quality education for young South Africans.

“What excites me most about joining Spark Schools is the opportunity to contribute to an organisation that is making a tangible difference in the lives of young people. Spark Schools’ innovative personalised learning model, commitment to accessible, high-quality education, and strong culture of care and support for scholars are deeply inspiring. I look forward to contributing my experience to support the organisation’s next phase of operational excellence and growth,” he said.

Earl Sampson, chief executive officer of Spark Schools, said Van der Horst’s appointment comes at an important stage in the organisation’s growth journey.

“Garth brings a wealth of international leadership experience, a strong operational mindset, and a proven ability to lead in complex environments. As we continue to expand our impact and strengthen educational outcomes across our network, his experience and leadership will play an important role in supporting the next chapter of our growth,” said Sampson.