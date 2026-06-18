How tertiary education providers can build stronger future brands

As higher education enters an era defined by rapid technological change, shifting workforce demands, and evolving student expectations, tertiary education providers face growing pressure to rethink how they build and sustain their brands. Over the next 20 years, reputation will extend far beyond academic rankings, encompassing innovation, employability outcomes, digital experiences, industry partnerships, and social impact.

Institutions will need to differentiate themselves in an increasingly competitive and global marketplace while maintaining trust and relevance among diverse stakeholder groups. "Understanding how tertiary education providers are positioning their brands for the future provides valuable insight into the strategies that will shape the sector in the future," says Duncan Park, MANCOSA Registrar.

Tackling the AI challenge

One of the biggest shifts in education has been the growth towards technology enabled education, assisted learning models that are increasingly driven by technology and new methods of delivering education. Artificial intelligence has been at the centre of this debate since the Covid-19 Pandemic and has not showed any signs of deceleration. On the contrary, there has been significant interest in AI which tertiary education providers need to come to terms with.

"Realistically, it is impossible to know or predict the full impact that AI will have on teaching. The CEO of OpenAI, Sam Altman, said in 2019 that due to AI, Entire classes of jobs will go away and not come back and that AI would probably replace most of the jobs people do today. Now, in 2026, he has admitted that he was entirely wrong about this, and the current research, including research published by the Harvard Business Review highlights that AI has created more work rather than less, and has made workers busier, rather than freeing up their time. Given this, we can conclude that AI has changed the way we work, but not in the ways that even those at the fore of these developments anticipated or hoped," says Park.

This reality is aligned to what experiences have been in the education sector. Many education institutions aggressively pursued AI tools for staff, and AI detection software for student assessments. The vast majority of these tools and projects have been scrapped.

"It is crucial that institutions recognise that AI is not so significant a technological development as the hedge-fund managers and investors banking on it would have you believe. It is best compared to a calculator. Capable of producing formulaic outputs for very specific use-cases, and while this is indeed a useful tool, it is significantly specific and more limited in scope than is generally recognised. AI is only useful if it is properly understood and appropriately deployed. As such, my advice to higher education institutions would be to take the time to investigate, explore, and truly understand new technologies and digital advancements. Only with a robust and sound understanding can these technologies be applied where they are fit-for-purpose and are practical enablers of what the institution aims to achieve. Technology should never be seen as an ends in itself, but rather something which enables and facilitates your vision, goals and mission as an institution," says Park.

Other significant threats education providers need to overcome

Park points out that there are other challenges that need to be addressed. On the one hand, industries, corporations, and massive open online courses (MOOCS) increasingly cater to the frequently technical needs and requirements of particular industries, jobs and skills, and these certainly have shifted a portion of the market away from traditional higher education institutions and universities. At the same time, there has never been a bigger demand for formal, traditional qualifications than there is right now.

"In South Africa, in 2026, some 100,000 matriculants who met the admission requirements for access to higher education were unable to find placement at a higher education institution to study a formal qualification. As such, there is no strong argument to be made that demand for formal qualifications is on the decline, when really the data points to the opposite reality," says Park.

The focus of this discussion should rather be around what options exist for school-leavers and the general public to pursue “non-traditional” qualification pathways, and what are the needs of the country and local communities? There is a strong argument in this respect that there is an immense national need for more skills-based, technical training, and that those who study artisanal programmes have much better economic and entrepreneurial prospects than those who study traditional higher education qualifications. "However, this is not the lived experience, nor the public perception of most South Africans, who view technical, skills-based training negatively. How do we change this perception when it is clear that our country, our crumbling infrastructure, our high unemployment rates, desperately needs more citizens with the skills to fix these problems. It is a conversation that requires more attention," says Park.

The employability role player

Imparting education is only one part of the value proposition offered by tertiary education providers, the second is a far greater challenge, that of producing graduates that are not only highly educated, but highly employable.

"Employability is a significant value proposition offered by tertiary education providers that is often overlooked. Institutions are entirely dependent on the communities they serve, and as such should continually forge partnerships and drive engagement with industry partners, government, non-governmental bodies, community leaders, etc. This fosters an ongoing, mutually beneficial dialogue and exchange between the institution, industry and community, ensuring relevance, and positioning the institution to meaningfully serve the communities and industries it caters to. This connection with community, including industry, drives employability, shapes reputation, and establishes a brand identity and awareness thereof," says Park.

Community engagement is key

However, employability is never guaranteed, especially in South Africa which is facing an unemployment crisis. This is often a stumbling block for many families who regard tertiary education as an expensive undertaking. In order to close this gap, Park stresses that constant engagement with communities is key. "Alumni are the most powerful asset of an institution in this respect. Regardless of the impact of digital communications, word of mouth and human connection remains the most powerful and lasting influencer of perception. Alumni are in communities, demonstrating the value proposition of an institution and the education it provides. Demonstrating, celebrating, and maintaining a lasting connection with alumni and their successes is the most meaningful way to establish an institution as a driver of success and instrument of change," says Park.

Regarding the cost of education, industry and government are the most crucial stakeholders. Industry and government are willing to invest in their staff and stakeholders, but are more willing to do so with the institutions they already have a connection with. An institution which engages with you regularly will have a much better understanding of the needs of your staff than one which stands separately as an impenetrable ivory tower.

Balancing innovation with purpose

As tertiary education providers look towards the next two decades, success will depend on their ability to balance innovation with purpose. Institutions that embrace technology thoughtfully, remain connected to industry and community needs, and prioritise student outcomes will be best positioned to build enduring brands.

“While challenges such as AI disruption, changing learning preferences, and employability concerns will continue to evolve, the institutions that remain adaptable, relevant, and human-centred will be those that earn trust, drive impact, and shape the future of education,” says Park.



