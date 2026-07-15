South Africa's Stem crisis: Inequality weakens education

South Africa’s declining performance in Stem education has become a pressing concern. Global benchmarks consistently rank the nation poorly in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, highlighting systemic challenges that demand urgent attention.

This shortfall threatens the country’s ability to compete in a knowledge-driven economy. Without strong foundations in Stem, learners are left underprepared for careers in innovation, technology, and research, fields that are critical to driving sustainable growth and global competitiveness.

"Addressing these gaps is not only an educational imperative but also a national priority. Strengthening Stem education will empower future generations, foster resilience, and ensure South Africa can fully participate in the rapidly evolving digital and technological landscape," says Prof Aradhana Mansingh, senior manager: Research Directorate at Mancosa.

Framing the challenge

Current gaps in secondary education weaken South Africa’s Stem pipeline long before learners reach university. The challenge is not simply academic performance but unequal opportunity. Learners in under-resourced schools face overcrowded classrooms, shortages of qualified teachers, limited access to laboratories, limited digital access, and limited exposure to Stem careers. These inequalities, rooted in South Africa’s historical education landscape, continue to shape learner outcomes despite progress since democracy.

“From a tertiary perspective, this creates a narrowing effect across the pipeline. Fewer learners achieve the subject combinations and performance levels required for admission into engineering, IT, health sciences, and other Stem programmes. Universities therefore draw from a smaller pool of Stem-ready applicants. At the same time, those admitted often require bridging programmes and additional support to overcome knowledge gaps, placing pressure on institutions and affecting retention,” say Prof Mansingh.

The consequences extend into the labour market. South Africa faces one of the highest youth unemployment rates globally, and employers report shortages in engineering, cybersecurity, software development, and data analytics. This mismatch highlights systemic weaknesses. Compounding the issue, many skilled Stem professionals migrate abroad, attracted by better opportunities, leaving the country with both limited inflow and significant outflow of critical skills.

Beyond access, many capable learners self-select out of Stem due to limited exposure to laboratories, coding, robotics, or role models. As Prof Mansingh notes, South Africa’s challenge is not only producing graduates but building a seamless ecosystem that identifies talent early, supports learners throughout, and retains skills to meet national demand.

Policy and institutional barriers

South Africa does not lack education policies; the challenge lies in translating policy intent into sustained implementation. While strategies exist to improve digital skills and innovation, interventions remain fragmented, unevenly resourced, and poorly integrated across the education ecosystem. This lack of cohesion undermines progress and prevents the creation of a seamless Stem pathway for learners.

"Persistent barriers include unequal school funding, weak teacher development, shortages of qualified mathematics and science educators, and poor curriculum alignment between basic education, higher education, and labour market needs. Learners often move through disconnected systems, leaving them underprepared for future opportunities. Historical inequalities further compound these challenges, with under-resourced schools lacking laboratories, internet connectivity, and exposure to Stem opportunities," says Prof Mansingh.

Another critical issue is the absence of ecosystem thinking. Schools, universities, industry, government, and communities frequently operate in silos, focusing narrowly on performance, enrolment, or labour needs. Stem capability requires collaboration across the entire pipeline. Language barriers also hinder progress, as many learners encounter mathematics and science in English rather than their home language, making scientific vocabulary a stumbling block despite conceptual understanding.

"To address these systemic weaknesses, South Africa needs a coordinated national Stem ecosystem. Universities, schools, government, industry, and communities must work together to create clear pathways from early learning to employment. Without alignment, fragmented interventions will continue to produce fragmented outcomes, perpetuating inequality rather than unlocking the country’s full potential," says Prof Mansingh.

Reframing support

Tertiary institutions play a pivotal role in strengthening South Africa’s Stem pipeline, but this responsibility must extend beyond recruitment and admissions. Universities cannot remain passive recipients of school outputs; they must act as active partners in talent development and stewards of the broader Stem ecosystem.

“Many learners arrive at university burdened by unequal schooling, weak mathematics foundations, limited access to laboratories, language barriers, and inadequate career guidance. By the time they enter higher education, inequalities shaping Stem participation are already entrenched. This highlights the need for earlier intervention, beginning in primary school, particularly Grades 5 and 6, when attitudes toward mathematics, science, and career aspirations are formed,” says Prof Mansingh.

Universities can support schools through bridging programmes, Stem academies, robotics camps, teacher development workshops, mentorship initiatives, and access to laboratories. Technology offers further opportunities via virtual labs, online tutoring, and AI-enabled tools, provided digital infrastructure is strengthened to avoid reinforcing inequality. Importantly, universities should partner with NGOs, science centres, corporate foundations, and industry to expand outreach into under-resourced communities. By identifying hidden talent and fostering inclusive support, universities can become architects of talent development, ensuring South Africa’s competitiveness is built long before learners submit applications.

International models

One of the most widely cited examples is Singapore, which has built a strong Stem ecosystem through rigorous teacher development, coherent curriculum design, mastery-based mathematics instruction and a culture that values continuous learning. Teachers receive extensive training and professional support, and Stem education is closely aligned with national economic priorities. Finland offers another important lesson, demonstrating how equity and teacher professionalism can drive educational excellence. Finnish schools emphasise inclusion, learner well-being and reducing disparities between schools rather than creating elite institutions.

Countries such as South Korea and Japan have invested heavily in science and technology education while fostering strong links between schools, universities and industry. Germany's dual vocational education system illustrates how technical and vocational pathways can be integrated with industry needs, producing highly skilled artisans and technicians who support manufacturing and innovation. Meanwhile, Estonia has emerged as a leader in digital education by ensuring broad access to technology and embedding digital competencies throughout the curriculum.

Closer to home, Rwanda has prioritised coding, digital literacy and technology-enabled learning as part of its national development agenda. India has successfully implemented low-cost Stem innovation models and community-based science initiatives that demonstrate how resource constraints need not prevent progress. Kenya's investment in technical and vocational education and industry partnerships also provides useful lessons for developing practical skills pathways.

Building a resilient ecosystem

South Africa’s Stem challenge is not simply about producing more graduates but about building a resilient, inclusive ecosystem. Addressing entrenched inequalities in schooling, strengthening teacher development, and expanding exposure to Stem opportunities are essential steps.

Universities, schools, industry, and communities must collaborate to create seamless pathways from early learning to employment. By recognising diverse talent, supporting neurodiverse learners, and retaining critical skills, South Africa can transform its Stem pipeline into a driver of innovation, competitiveness, and sustainable growth for future generations.



