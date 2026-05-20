Significant adjustment on the horizon needed for tertiary education

An innovative new academic study warns that higher education institutions worldwide must urgently reinvent teaching, learning, and curriculum delivery or risk becoming obsolete in the face of rapidly evolving student expectations and technological disruption.

The research paper, “Adapting to the New Frontier: The Transformative Role of Academics in Shaping Higher Education,” published in the Acitya: Journal of Teaching and Education, highlights how the Covid-19 pandemic accelerated a global educational transformation that is now reshaping universities at an unprecedented pace.

Authored by researchers from Mancosa, the study predicts that by 2029, higher education will primarily serve digitally fluent generation Z and the incoming generation Alpha, cohorts whose learning preferences demand highly interactive, technology-driven experiences that traditional universities are not yet prepared to deliver.

“The findings suggest that universities can no longer depend on lecture-heavy, teacher-centred education models. Instead, institutions must adopt immersive technologies, AI-assisted learning, flexible pedagogies, and hybrid physical-virtual learning environments to remain relevant in a rapidly evolving global education landscape,” says Sershan Naidoo, manager School of Marketing, Communication and Global Tourism at Mancosa.

The pandemic triggered a permanent educational shift

The study traces the roots of today’s educational disruption to the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic, which forced universities worldwide to rapidly transition to online teaching and learning environments. While many institutions initially viewed the shift as a temporary emergency response, researchers argue that the transformation has become permanent.

Before 2020, many higher education institutions, particularly in developing countries, still relied heavily on face-to-face instruction, paper-based assessments, and teacher-led classrooms. In contrast, universities in developed regions had already embraced online learning, blended learning, and flipped classroom models years earlier.

The pandemic exposed these inequalities while simultaneously accelerating innovation. Universities suddenly faced growing pressure to modernise learning systems, improve digital infrastructure, and rethink the way students engage with knowledge.

“Researchers note that the transformation extends beyond technology alone. It also includes changing student expectations around flexibility, accessibility, collaboration, and personalisation. Modern students increasingly expect learning experiences that mirror the interactive digital environments they engage with daily outside the classroom,” says Prof Ara Mansingh, senior manager, Mancosa Research Directorate.

The study adds that transformation is ongoing in higher education and ought to be consistent for an institution to remain at the forefront of innovation.

Generation Alpha will redefine higher education

One of the report’s most significant findings centres on generation Alpha, the cohort expected to begin entering higher education institutions in 2029. According to the study, these students will arrive with learning expectations fundamentally different from those of previous generations.

Having grown up immersed in artificial intelligence, social media ecosystems, immersive gaming environments, and instant digital access, generation Alpha students are expected to reject passive learning models in favour of highly interactive and collaborative educational experiences.

Researchers predict future students will expect:

Personalised learning pathways powered by artificial intelligence

Flexible and self-paced study options

Real-time feedback systems

Gamified learning experiences

Virtual and augmented reality classrooms

Global collaborative learning environments.

“The paper argues that universities must therefore rethink not only teaching methods, but the entire structure and purpose of higher education itself,” says Mansingh

The rise of the 'metaversity'

Among the study’s most forward-looking concepts is the emergence of the metaversity, a hybrid educational environment that combines physical campuses with immersive virtual learning spaces.

Researchers envision universities where students can attend lectures in virtual reality, collaborate with peers through immersive digital platforms, and participate in realistic simulations that mirror real-world environments. Business students, for example, may work inside digital trading floors, while law students could practise inside virtual courtrooms. Stem students may perform experiments in fully simulated laboratories, removing geographical and financial barriers to participation.

“The study notes that platforms such as Gather.Town and Second Life already provide early examples of immersive educational environments, while rapid advancements in AI and virtual reality technologies are expected to accelerate these developments significantly over the next decade,” says Naidoo.

Importantly, the researchers stress that physical campuses will not disappear entirely. In regions such as South Africa, campuses will continue serving as critical access points for underprivileged students while also acting as bridges to advanced educational technologies.

The study adds that physical campuses will serve a dual purpose: preserving access to education for underprivileged students and acting as a bridge to cutting-edge educational technologies.

Academics must become digital facilitators

The study identifies academics themselves as central to the future success of higher education transformation. Researchers argue that traditional lecturer-centred teaching models are becoming increasingly incompatible with modern student expectations.

Instead of functioning primarily as information providers, academics will increasingly need to act as facilitators, mentors, coaches, and digital engagement specialists capable of guiding students through interactive and collaborative learning environments.

“The research highlights that many educators remain hesitant to adopt new technologies because they are more familiar with traditional teaching approaches. This resistance presents a major challenge for institutions attempting to modernise their educational systems,” says Mansingh.

To address this gap, the study calls for comprehensive professional development initiatives that equip academics with both technological and interpersonal skills necessary for future learning environments. These include expertise in AI-assisted teaching tools, digital classroom management, gamification strategies, virtual learning systems, and student engagement technologies.

The study further emphasises that successful future educators will require strong social and emotional competencies to manage online student relationships effectively while maintaining engagement in increasingly digital environments.

Gamification and artificial intelligence will shape future learning

Researchers identify gamification and artificial intelligence as two of the most transformative forces shaping the future of higher education. According to the study, these technologies have the potential to dramatically increase student motivation, participation, and retention.

“The report recommends integrating game-based learning platforms such as Kahoot! and Quizizz to encourage active participation through interactive quizzes, competitions, and collaborative learning activities. AI-driven adaptive learning systems are also expected to personalise educational experiences by tailoring content delivery according to each student’s learning pace and needs,” says Naidoo.

Researchers anticipate that universities will increasingly rely on:

AI-powered learning assistants and chatbots

Adaptive learning platforms

Predictive analytics for student support

Interactive digital collaboration tools

Smart learning management systems capable of real-time personalisation.

The paper suggests these tools will fundamentally transform the relationship between educators and students while improving accessibility, engagement, and learning outcomes.

Traditional examinations may soon become outdated

Another major conclusion from the study is the declining relevance of traditional examinations and memorisation-based assessment methods. Researchers argue that future employers will increasingly prioritise practical skills, creativity, collaboration, and critical thinking over rote knowledge recall.

“As a result, universities are expected to move toward project-based learning, experiential education, and portfolio-driven assessment models that allow students to demonstrate real-world competencies. Students may increasingly be evaluated through interdisciplinary projects, immersive simulations, and collaborative problem-solving activities rather than standardised written tests,” says Mansingh.

The study also predicts that learning management systems will become more dynamic and responsive, allowing educators to monitor student engagement in real time while providing immediate personalised feedback. This shift, researchers argue, will create more flexible and inclusive learning experiences that better prepare students for rapidly evolving workplaces.

Universities urged to embrace innovation immediately

The researchers conclude that higher education institutions face a critical moment. Universities that fail to modernise risk losing relevance among future generations of students who increasingly expect seamless digital experiences in every aspect of their lives.

The study urges institutions to invest aggressively in digital infrastructure, curriculum redesign, industry partnerships, and academic upskilling initiatives. Researchers stress that educational transformation must focus not only on technology adoption but also on inclusivity, accessibility, and equitable access to learning opportunities. Ultimately, the paper frames educational transformation as a broader societal responsibility.

“The future of education lies in not just adapting to change but leading it,” the authors conclude. “Embracing innovation, fostering inclusivity, and equipping students and academics with tools to thrive in a digital-first world transforms higher education into a dynamic force for empowerment and progress,” concludes Mansingh.



