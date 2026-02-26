Moving South Africa's education needle forward

South Africa's education sector is at a pivotal moment, balancing the promise of expanded opportunities with the challenge of limited resources. As the foundation of the nation's future, education demands sustained investment to ensure that all children, from cities to rural areas, have access to quality learning.

Recent budget allocations reflect Government's commitment to strengthening the system, particularly through teacher retention and early childhood development. Yet, rising demand, infrastructure gaps, and the need to retain skilled educators remain pressing. Funding is not just about numbers; it is about nurturing talent, reducing inequality, and building a workforce capable of driving long‑term growth.

Financing change

"We eagerly await the announcement of the 2026 allocation to the education sector as the minister of finance presents his budget to the nation today," says Professor Zaheer Hamid, director and chief academic officer at Mancosa. In the 2025 budget, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced significant allocations to bolster South Africa's education system. Among the highlights was an additional R19.1bn dedicated to retaining approximately 11,000 teachers, a move welcomed by the Portfolio Committee on Basic Education as vital for keeping classrooms functional and ensuring continuity in learning.

The minister also emphasised the expansion of early childhood development (ECD) programmes, with funding for these initiatives increasing from R1.8bn to R3bn. This investment is particularly crucial for rural communities, where access to structured early learning remains limited.

"There are several challenges that need to be addressed for South Africa to become a continental leader in education," says Prof Hamid.

Taking ownership and embracing modernised education

Hamid notes that, while government has changed the education landscape significantly since 1994, there are current challenges that need to be addressed if South Africa wants to resolve some of the social and economic problems it currently faces. "We need to be aware of the challenges that are inherent in the system and address them to take ownership of the education agenda," says Prof Hamid.

One significant area is access to education. While there is increased funding for the education system, the lack of access to quality education across the spectrum remains a glaring challenge. "Government not only needs to ensure that the sector is adequately funded, but that the plans and initiatives that are announced in the budget are carried through," says Hamid.

Professor Hamid points out that access to education has always been a significant issue in South Africa. This challenge not only highlights that most South African schools are located in urban centres, but also that the cost of education is often beyond the reach of many South Africans.

"The democratisation of information has had a major impact on the education environment. Education providers are not the sole providers of education in the modern world. However, until very recently, access remained a major issue. With almost half of the population having access to a smartphone in South Africa (26.3 million users in 2023, according to Statista), there is greater access to education than ever before," says Prof Hamid.

Therefore, while many institutions are cautiously wary of the future impact of technology, it also presents them with a significant opportunity to rethink the value and purpose of the education they provide. It also gives these institutions a platform to significantly increase their student numbers.

In the traditional education model, students and learners placed significant trust in the teacher or lecturer on stage, who was seen as the sage or font of knowledge, providing them with an education.

This trust has shifted towards technology. As a result, teachers and lecturers are increasingly playing the role of guiding learners and students through a world where a myriad of information is available at the click of a button. "Critical thinking is a virtue that educators have always encouraged. This is becoming even more important as educators need to encourage students and learners to interrogate the validity of the information they have access to," says Prof Hamid

Bridging the digital chasm

While Mancosa believes technology will positively influence the education landscape, it also comes with challenges.

The first challenge is the digital divide. South Africa is a developing country; therefore, issues such as access to technology and the cost of data are challenges that need to be addressed. Additionally, not all students have the same basic technology skills. "As leaders in education, it is critical for us to find solutions and means to close this divide," says Prof Hamid.

Then there are the ethical aspects of generative AI that worry educators. "When educators were the gatekeepers of information, knowledge could be presented to students with a greater context and through a lens of critical thought. However, the unrestricted nature of information access is one of the challenges of technology. The current challenge is that virtually all the information in existence is immediately available to anyone at the click of a button. In this context, it is vital that people have the necessary critical thinking and digital literacy skills to navigate this landscape," says Prof Hamid.

Professor Hamid points out that there have been several past instances of similar concerns about the influence of technology. For example, when scientific calculators were invented, educators were concerned about students' ability to perform trigonometry. However, these calculators proved to be helpful student aids.

"We would be remiss to say that technology does not come with challenges and that these challenges are genuinely concerning. Technology is not going away, and early adopters can adapt their systems and processes to gain greater control over the narrative surrounding tech's influence. Mancosa is very excited about the future," says Prof Hamid.

Reimagining tertiary education

Moving on to the tertiary sector, space is becoming significantly limited, particularly in public universities. "If a university is basing entry on a points system, they will take students that are on the higher end of the spectrum of the points system, leaving those who just make the cut having to resort to their second, third or fourth choice careers," says Prof Hamid. He adds that another massive challenge facing students is funding.

More needs to be done to increase access to education across the spectrum. In this context, private higher education institutions emerge as pivotal players in addressing the accessibility gap. "The commitment of tech-based tertiary education providers to offer flexible learning solutions, including online education, caters to a diverse student body, many of whom balance studies with professional commitments. This adaptability not only broadens access but also aligns with contemporary educational trends, ensuring that learning is both relevant and practical," says Prof Hamid.

To effectively harness the potential of private institutions in democratising higher education, several strategies merit consideration:

Financial support mechanisms: Establishing scholarships, bursaries, and affordable loan schemes can alleviate the financial burdens that deter many prospective students from enrolling in private institutions.

Public-private partnerships: Collaborative ventures between government entities and private institutions can lead to resource sharing, infrastructure development, and the creation of more enrolment opportunities.

Regulatory facilitation: Streamlining accreditation processes and providing incentives for private institutions can encourage the establishment of more institutions, particularly in underserved regions.

Awareness campaigns: Informing students and parents about the viable alternatives that private institutions offer can shift perceptions and highlight the quality and credibility of private education.

Addressing these challenges

To truly take ownership of South Africa's education agenda, learners must be adequately prepared before progressing from one grade to the next. Education does not occur in isolation; it requires a deep understanding of each student's unique needs.

"Academic success depends not only on cognitive ability but also on financial support, academic guidance, and emotional well-being." Prof Hamid emphasises the importance of developing fit‑for‑purpose solutions that ensure student success. He concludes that government, the private sector, and civil society must work cohesively toward a shared goal, avoiding fragmented efforts that waste resources and hinder meaningful progress.



