College embraces the future: New LMS training ushers in a digital shift

A fresh wave of excitement swept through Goodwood Campus on 14 January 2026 as Northlink College officially rolled out its new Learning Management System (LMS) Training Programme. The atmosphere buzzed with purpose and possibility, a sense that something transformative was unfolding.

At the centre of it all stood Dr Colleen Cozett, acting campus manager at Goodwood, guiding the process with a calm confidence that set the tone for the day. “Capacity stays on campus, so every staff member is supported. Staff learn at different paces, and this model ensures no one is left behind,” she explained, a reminder that education remains a human journey before it is a digital one.

Coordinators from across the college gathered from Bellville to Wingfield, Parow to Goodwood, all united by a shared commitment to strengthening teaching and learning.

The full-day training moved well beyond basic instructions, taking coordinators through the core functions of the new LMS, including system onboarding, LMS assessments, student support tools, digital workflow improvements, and blended-learning features.

It was not just about new software; it was about empowering people. The purpose is to equip coordinators to train lecturers, who will then support thousands of students across Northlink’s campuses.

This shift did not happen overnight. In 2025, 30 staff members were trained at Bellville Campus to build early awareness. That foundation made January’s deeper training smoother, more focused, and more impactful. Hosted at Goodwood Campus, this session marks the next step in a college-wide rollout aimed at improving teaching quality and streamlining the learning experience. The LMS promises to reduce paperwork, improve digital access, and strengthen blended-learning delivery, all essential elements of a modern, future-ready education environment.

What made the day powerful was not the technology, but the people. A staff member from Bellville Campus commented: “The training was productive. I learned a lot and will take a lot back to Bellville Campus.”

Jillian Payne echoed the excitement, saying: “Several functions are relevant for Engineering Studies. I will implement them as soon as the LMS is running.” For Payne, the system felt familiar yet improved: “We’ve used Moodle before. The premise is the same; LMS will make communication with students easier.”

Another Goodwood staff member captured the moment perfectly: “It’s exciting and moving with the times, less paperwork, more efficiency, more cost-effective.”

Abigail Carlse, programme manager: Mechanical (NATED) “Students are going to love this initiative because it makes their work easier and strengthens interaction.”

What unfolded at Goodwood Campus was more than a training session; it was a collective commitment to progress. As Northlink College continues to evolve, this LMS rollout stands as a reminder that education thrives when people and technology move forward together. Empowerment, efficiency, and a brighter learning future are all possible as educators take the first step.



