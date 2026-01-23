Northlink ECD sets the standard

Northlink TVET College’s Early Childhood Development Programme (ECDP) at the Goodwood Campus officially launched its Orientation Day on Wednesday, 21 January 2026, with student leaders delivering firm messages on commitment, attendance, and resilience.

The Orientation programme opened and welcome address by Dr. Colleen Cozett acting campus manager, who reminded students that they were entering a professional academic environment that demands discipline and accountability. Welcoming the 2026 intake into the Northlink community, she emphasised that success in the programme would depend on integrity, consistent attendance, and active engagement from day one.

Mrs Nomfusi Ngcanga, head of department in Goodwood, addressed students on the importance of campus culture, institutional values, and adherence to the Student Code of Conduct. Emphasis on integrity, accountability, and respectful communication, alongside the requirement to maintain a minimum attendance of 80% and consistent academic performance to qualify for assessments and examinations.

Mrs Desiree Davids, former campus SRC chairperson (2025), and deputy chairperson Mr Sean Pedro, also addressed first-year students, stressing that the qualification requires discipline, persistence, and a clear sense of purpose.

Despite growing recognition of the critical role Early Childhood Development (ECD) plays in shaping future generations, the participation and retention of male students in ECD practitioner programmes remain a significant challenge. Across the sector, deeply rooted societal perceptions, financial pressures, and limited male representation in the field continue to influence enrolment and persistence.

Understanding why male students disengage from ECD studies is essential, not only for improving retention rates, but also for advancing inclusivity, diversity, and role modelling in early learning environments. The perspectives of staff working closely with these students provide valuable insight into the barriers faced and the support required to address them.

Furthermore, Mrs Davids highlighted statistics on male student retention in the programme, noting that many male students drop out mid-year due to doubts about their sense of belonging in the sector. She encouraged male students to persevere despite these challenges.



