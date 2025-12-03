Northlink ignites talent: 70 young artists embark on a transformative creative journey

Tygerberg Campus burst into life on the first day of December. The hall felt less like a college venue and more like the birthplace of something extraordinary. Dance shoes struck the floors, poetry lifted into the air, and voices filled every corner as 70 young performers from across the Western Cape stepped into a world larger than any classroom they have ever known.

These learners travelled from villages, towns, and metro districts from Eden to Cape Winelands, Central Karoo to Metro North. For some, it was their first encounter within a college environment, where Northlink TVET College became their stage, training ground, and gateway to possibility.

At the core of this vibrant gathering stood the partnership between Northlink TVET College and the Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) through the Mass Opportunity Development (MOD) Programme, a collaboration reshaping youth access to arts, culture, and creative development across the province.

According to Mr Tony Lottering, representing Department of Cultural Affairs and Sport (DCAS) , the initiative aims to broaden young people’s horizons and introduce new paths for creative and career growth. “We want them to see that there is another world beyond their own,” Lottering explained.

“This collaboration opens doors to coaching, arts, culture, performance- all of it.”

The aspiring learners, dancers, singers, actors and actresses, poets and writers were handpicked from MOD Centres across all nine districts. They arrived, eager and determined, ready to begin an intense preparation process for their major production scheduled for 3 December 2025 at the iconic Joseph Stone Auditorium in Athlone.

The pace of their work is extraordinary. What is traditionally a three-month training cycle has been compressed into four demanding days. “To polish them in four days is hectic,” Lottering noted, “but that’s the arts world. Pressure grows talent.” And talent, in abundance, is exactly what these young participants brought.

The initiative builds on a commitment made during the Minister’s 2024 visit to Northlink, where the cultural space was officially opened. The Minister called for strengthened youth development, restored pride, and expanded pathways in the creative sector. The scene unfolding at Tygerberg this week is a direct continuation of that vision. “Expose them. Train them. Show them their dreams are valid and achievable, said Lottering. The partnership also creates opportunities for Northlink’s own students, with prospects for future involvement in the MOD Programme. “Some Northlink students may soon be coaches within the MOD Programme,” he added. “This collaboration truly works both ways.”

Throughout the day, the hall buzzed with movement and creativity. Learners rehearsed with commitment, building discipline and artistic confidence. Every sound a foot hitting the floor, a verse spoken aloud, a chorus of voices warming up revealed a generation hungry to learn and eager to rise.

Northlink is not simply hosting these learners.

The College is shaping their artistry, strengthening their confidence, and nurturing their futures.

On 3 December at 6pm, the Joseph Stone Auditorium will witness a performance that represents more than talent- it represents growth, opportunity, collaboration and hope.

The Western Cape will watch the emergence of its next generation of artists. As Lottering concluded: “These young stars are ready. We are showcasing the best of the MOD Programme. And this partnership with Northlink it’s only the beginning.”