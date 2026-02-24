DHET deputy minister Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube conducts oversight visit to Northlink TVET College

Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, deputy minister of Higher Education and Training (DHET), together with Sam Zungu, deputy director-general: TVET conducted a scheduled oversight and monitoring visit to Northlink TVET College on Wednesday, 11 February 2026. The engagement, held at the College’s Parow Campus, formed part of the ministry’s ongoing national oversight programme across TVET colleges aimed at strengthening academic quality, student support services and ensuring college readiness for 2026.

Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, deputy minister of Higher Education and Training (DHET), flanked by Parow Campus manager, Raymond Smal, and Sam Zungu, deputy director-general: TVET, interacting with students during the visit

The visit reaffirmed the department’s commitment to quality, accountability and student-centred governance, ensuring that colleges remain responsive and aligned with national skills development priorities. As part of the engagement, the minister also handed over laptops to eligible students, this formed part of the allocation of laptops donated to colleges by NSFAS to qualifying students.

Sam Zungu, deputy director-general: TVET, commended Northlink TVET College, describing it as one of the leading colleges in the country, in various areas including but not limited to governance, institutional compliance and occupational delivery. The visit was structured as an interactive and accountability-focused session involving college council, management, organised labour, and student leadership.

Council chairperson, Adrian Strydom, presented a comprehensive governance and 2026 academic readiness overview, confirming that all statutory committees are fully functional and compliant. He highlighted the college’s strong financial controls, effective risk mitigation systems and sustained focus on student-centred delivery, noting that institutional excellence requires continuous oversight and disciplined implementation.

Safety and security students stand on parade during the visit

College principal, Xolelo Brian Phike, outlined the college’s strategic direction, including its transition towards occupational programmes, infrastructure development, staff upskilling and expanded community outreach initiatives. He further confirmed that, where there are challenges, contingency measures were successfully implemented to ensure uninterrupted teaching and learning. The principal also presented Northlink’s 11 strategic priorities and further emphasised the college theme Good to Great that drives out college success.

Representing organised labour, Anton Krone constructively highlighted considerations around workload management during curriculum transitions and the importance of the timely filling of critical posts, underscoring the shared commitment to balanced, well-supported and sustainable staffing structures. Furthermore, he spoke about the need for equal benefits to staff employed by the DHET and those employed by the college council.

Zolani Morgan Mngxuma, SRC representative, welcomed the handover of laptops to qualifying students, describing it as a meaningful intervention that supports academic success and digital access. He also highlighted transport challenges and concerns regarding student allowances. It was clarified that allowances are administered through the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) and are subject to its verification and payment processes. Despite these constraints, he reaffirmed that students remain focused, resilient and committed to their academic success programme

Student handover

In her closing address, the deputy minister, Dr Nomusa Dube-Ncube, reaffirmed that student well-being must remain the cornerstone of all college planning and service delivery. She called for stronger support systems, deeper collaboration with industry and the meaningful integration of emerging technologies into academic success to ensure graduates remain competitive in a rapidly evolving labour market.

The deputy minister emphasised the importance of integrated governance that promotes active cooperation between student leadership, college management and council members. She further highlighted the need for modernisation through infrastructure and curriculum in order to strengthen college capacity and contribute to national economic growth. Expressing confidence in the college, she commended the high standard of teaching and learning and leadership observed during her visit to Northlink College. She concluded by reaffirming the goal of building a system focused on student-centred delivery, while emphasising that measurable impact, strong governance, and student success remain non-negotiable priorities within the TVET sector.



