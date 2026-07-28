New SA consultancy HPM launches to fix execution gap

High Performance Matters (HPM), a founder-led consulting and executive coaching firm, has officially launched to help leadership teams translate strategy into day-to-day operations.

Beverley Jones, COO, and Lynn Madeley, CEO, co-founders of High Performance Matters (HPM)

Drawing on over two decades of senior leadership experience across Africa’s business and marketing sectors, industry veterans Lynn Madeley (CEO) and Beverley Jones (COO) founded HPM to address a recurring pattern: corporate strategies frequently fail because advisors do not stay involved long enough to ensure the changes stick.

Hands-on approach to execution

Rather than delivering high-level strategy decks and departing, HPM combines consulting, fractional leadership, and executive coaching to work directly alongside leadership teams.

"Strategy, people, process, and systems cannot be treated as separate conversations," says Madeley. "Our role is to work alongside leadership teams to diagnose what is really getting in the way, fix it with them, and help the change land."

HPM’s methodology focuses on staying embedded within an organisation until new operational habits are fully established, emphasising clear accountability and data-driven progress tracking.

Operationalising AI and technology

A core focus for HPM is helping businesses navigate digital transition, particularly around artificial intelligence. Jones notes that while many organisations are experimenting with AI tools, few have restructured their daily workflows to make them useful.

"Every leadership team we speak to is wrestling with how to actually integrate AI into operations, not just bolt it on," says Jones. "That is an operational and human challenge before it is a technology challenge. It requires structure, discipline, trust, and hands-on implementation."

Expanding leadership expertise

To address growing technical and commercial demands, HPM has added two specialist partners to its core team: Grant Lapping as digital media, data and technology partner, and Andrea Bottega as financial and commercial partner.

Lapping brings two decades of agency, publisher, and client-side experience to help organisations connect commercial strategy with complex media and tech ecosystems, while Bottega is a chartered accountant and registered auditor who provides financial governance, clear metrics, and commercial structuring to ensure operational changes drive long-term value.

HPM serves CEOs, CMOs, managing directors, and executive teams across South Africa and the broader African continent, offering targeted support through periods of restructuring, digital transition, and growth.