Fuel prices drive inflation dip: February 2026 CPI falls to 3.0%

The South African government has welcomed a notable easing of consumer price inflation, with the annual CPI dropping to 3.0% in February 2026, down from 3.5% in January. This decline signals continued progress in stabilising prices and managing cost pressures across the economy.

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The monthly CPI change of 0.4% reflects a broader trend of contained inflation, driven in part by falling fuel costs and stabilising food prices. Consumers are likely to feel some relief as essential goods become more affordable, underscoring the government’s ongoing commitment to economic stability and sustained price moderation.

The decline in fuel prices recorded a month-on-month decrease of 3.1% and contributed to a significant annual drop of 10.1% in the fuel index. Furthermore, food inflation slowed for the first time in four months, easing to 3.7% from 4.4% in January.

Consumers benefited from lower prices across a range of essential food items, including cereals, meat products, and cooking oils, providing some relief to household budgets.

“Government notes that while certain categories, such as alcoholic beverages, recorded moderate increases, the overall inflation outlook remains contained and within a manageable range,” the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said on Wednesday, 18 March 2026.

Government will continue to monitor price developments closely and remains committed to implementing measures that support economic stability, protect consumers, and promote inclusive growth.