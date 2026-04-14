Nedbank returns to lead as Platinum Partner for the 2026 Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference and Awards

The 2026 Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference and Awards will take place on 17 and 18 June 2026 at the Sandton Convention Centre, with Nedbank returning as Platinum Partner and at a pivotal moment for South Africa’s transformation agenda.

This year’s edition comes as the national conversation shifts decisively from intention to execution, from aspiration to accountability, placing increasing emphasis on measurable outcomes, capital deployment and scalable impact.

Guided by the theme “The Next Phase of Transformation: Inclusive, Investable, Impactful”, the conference will convene leaders across business, government and civil society to interrogate progress, unlock practical solutions, and accelerate delivery.

More than a platform for dialogue, the conference serves as a critical convening point for aligning capital, policy and innovation in support of inclusive economic growth. This event will also recognise organisations and individuals demonstrating measurable progress in advancing transformation across key areas, including enterprise development, gender equality, skills development and social impact.

Ralf Fletcher, CEO of Topco Media, comments: “Nedbank’s unwavering commitment as our Platinum Partner allows us to provide a vital platform where visionary leaders turn bold pledges into measurable, evidence-based results. Together, we are not just discussing change; we are accelerating the tangible economic liberation and sustainable growth essential for our nation’s future.”

As a trusted and committed partner, Nedbank continues to play a catalytic role in advancing initiatives that unlock opportunity, mobilise capital and support the growth of inclusive markets.

Mbali Phewa, executive head: group transformation at Nedbank, says: "The pace of transformation must now be matched by the scale and speed of delivery. This requires deliberate capital allocation, stronger accountability, and a clear focus on outcomes that are measurable and sustained.”

“Transformation is not a parallel agenda; it is embedded in how we deploy capital, structure partnerships and enable growth. Platforms such as the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference are critical in aligning stakeholders around actions required to build a more inclusive and competitive economy,” concludes Phewa.

The 2026 conference will shine a spotlight on leaders and organisations driving measurable progress and will feature a dynamic programme of keynote addresses and panel discussions focused on the most pressing issues shaping South Africa’s economic future.

The Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference and Awards 2026 is made possible through the support of its valued partners and sponsors, whose ongoing commitment helps drive meaningful engagement and progress in South Africa’s transformation journey.

Nedbank's return as Platinum Partner is supported by Gold Sponsors: Sanlam and SALGA, alongside Silver Sponsor, Merchants. Additional support is provided by Bronze Sponsors: MCPM, INSETA, Mashudu Tinyiko Consulting, Dataal, and Prescient, as well as the Networking Lounge Sponsor, Greysun, and the Bronze Partner, Isanti Glass. The conference is further strengthened by its Showcase Sponsors, including Mandate Molefi, Maribe, 21st Century Funeral Services, Labournet, LEAP and Avo Vision.

We would like to acknowledge and thank our media and strategic partners, the Association of B-BBEE Professionals, BPESA, Good Governance Africa, Mail & Guardian, and Briefly News.

To secure your spot at the Nedbank Top Empowerment Conference 2026, visit our Quicket page via the following link: https://qkt.io/kUlql0

For sponsorship opportunities for the conference and awards, please reach out to: az.oc.ocpot@gnitekram.

Topco Media

Sadeeqah Ely

Marketing & PR

Email: az.oc.tnemrewopmepot@yle.haqeedaS

086 000 9590

Website: https://topempowerment.co.za/



