Shopaygo: Bob's connected e-commerce ecosystem

While South Africans are comfortable shopping online, the experience can still feel fragmented. Small business owners in particular face ongoing challenges around payments, delivery and reliability.

Bob's "shopaygo" nationwide awareness campaign is designed to reshape how consumers see and understand the platform (Image supplied)

Bob's latest campaign, Shopaygo, addresses this by connecting these steps more seamlessly, reducing friction and making the overall experience more straightforward.

The campaign, which launched earlier this month and will run throughout the year, will reinforce Bob’s role as a connected ecommerce ecosystem where users can shop, pay and send more easily.

The campaign is designed to reshape how consumers see and understand the platform, designed around the short for shop-pay-go, shopaygo concept which brings together Bob’s marketplace, payments and logistics capabilities into a more seamless solution.

This includes Bob Shop (marketplace), Bob Pay (secure payments), Bob Go (delivery and fulfilment) and Bob Box (smart lockers), which collectively enable users to buy and sell products, make and receive payments, and send or receive parcels in one integrated system.

While Bob has strong legacy recognition, having evolved from bidorbuy, the business is now focused on making its broader ecosystem more visible, intuitive and easier to use.

“This campaign comes at an important moment for both Bob and the broader South African market,” says Nondumiso Mabece, chief marketing officer at Bob.

“We’re seeing more entrepreneurs, small businesses and everyday consumers participating in digital commerce than ever before, but many still experience it as fragmented or complex.

“Bob has evolved into a platform that brings together buying, payments and logistics into one ecosystem, but that isn’t always fully understood.

"Shopaygosimplifies that story - helping people see how Bob fits into their lives or businesses.”

Shopaygo as a unifying concept

Mabece explains that hopaygo is a simple expression of what Bob enables.

“At its core, it represents the full e-commerce journey - the ability to shop, to pay and to get your goods where they need to go, all within one ecosystem.

Mabece says one of their biggest goals with this campaign is to shift perception. “Many South Africans are familiar with parts of what we do, but may not fully realise how much the platform has evolved.

“Through shopaygo, we’re showing that Bob is more than a marketplace - it’s a connected commerce ecosystem that supports the full journey.”

An education-led campaign

Rather than introducing a new product, shopaygo reframes how Bob’s existing services are presented - expanding from a marketplace into a more connected platform that supports the full ecommerce journey.

The initiative is designed to make this broader offering clearer and easier to understand, using simple, consumer-focused messaging.

The rollout spans multiple channels, including billboards and digital platforms, aimed at building visibility and reinforcing awareness over time.

The creative approach centres on showing how shopaygo fits into everyday life.

Making e-commerce accessible to more South Africans

Accessibility is a key theme throughout the campaign, with shopaygo positioned as something that can be used by a wide spectrum of South Africans - from digitally savvy users to those newer to online platforms.

At a practical level, this means making it possible for anyone with a smartphone to move from browsing to payment to delivery without unnecessary friction.

This aligns with broader consumer shifts, where mobile-first usage dominates and expectations around convenience continue to rise.

Supporting the rise of side hustles

The campaign also taps into the growing role of e-commerce as an income-generating tool.

With more South Africans turning to side hustles and small business ventures, shopaygo positions Bob not only as a place to shop, but as a practical platform for selling, getting paid and managing delivery in one streamlined flow.

Building trust through clarity

Beyond awareness, the campaign aims to build trust and drive sustained adoption.

In a market where concerns around payment security, delivery reliability and platform credibility remain barriers to online shopping, the campaign places strong emphasis on clarity and reassurance.

“Ultimately, we want Bob to be seen as a partner in enabling commerce, not just a platform where transactions happen,” says Mabece.

“This campaign is about reintroducing a well-known brand in a way that reflects how it has evolved.

“What makes it particularly meaningful is that it’s not just about visibility - it’s about clarity, and helping people understand the full role Bob can play in their lives or businesses.

“This has been a true cross-functional effort to ensure that what we communicate is matched by the experience we deliver.”