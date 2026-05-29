Top 15 items Durban shoppers are likely to love on TakealotNOW on Mr D

Durban consumers are no strangers to convenience. From food delivery to on-demand services, the city has embraced digital shopping with enthusiasm. Now, the arrival of TakealotNOW in Durban marks another significant step in how locals shop, bringing some of South Africa’s most popular retail products to doorsteps quickly through the Mr D app.

This is more than just another delivery option. It reflects a shift in consumer expectations. People no longer want to wait days for everyday items, electronics, household goods or last-minute essentials. They want speed, reliability and choice, all in one place.

Accessible through the “Shops” tab in the Mr D app, TakealotNOW combines the trusted catalogue of Takealot with the logistics muscle of Mr D. The result is a streamlined shopping experience where customers can order a phone charger in the morning, an air fryer in the afternoon, or baby essentials in the evening, all within 60 mins.

For Durban, this is particularly relevant. A fast-paced coastal city with growing urban demand, traffic congestion and increasingly time-poor households makes rapid commerce a practical solution. Whether for on-the-go households in Westville, students in Berea or families across Durban North and beyond, the value proposition is clear: shop smarter and get it faster.

The inclusion of premium brands such as Smeg alongside practical goods like tools, pet food and stationery also means this is not just about emergency shopping. It is about effortless convenience.

Even more compelling is that pricing matches standard Takealot pricing, removing the concern that speed comes at a premium. Subscribers to TakealotMORE also benefit from free deliveries, adding further incentive.

Durban has always moved to its own rhythm. With TakealotNOW, that rhythm just got faster.

Top 15 items Durban shoppers need in 60 mins or less