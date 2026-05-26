Wellness made effortless: Wellness Warehouse is now on Mr D

Wellness Warehouse is now available on the Mr D app, making it easier than ever for customers to access trusted natural health and lifestyle essentials with the effortless convenience of Mr D.

From leading supplements, clean fitness solutions and natural foods to conscious beauty products and eco home and life essentials, customers can now shop a wide range of Wellness Warehouse favourites at in-store pricing, delivered straight to their door in minutes*.

Whether it is stocking up on daily supplements, grabbing post-workout essentials, ordering better-for-you pantry staples or replacing those everyday wellness products you forgot to buy, Wellness Warehouse on Mr D makes healthy living faster, simpler and more convenient.

For over 20 years, Wellness Warehouse has built a trusted reputation among South Africans looking for quality wellness products and expert advice. Now, through its partnership with Mr D, customers can access these products with even greater ease, all from the comfort of home.

Lee Anne Trower, head of Retail at Mr D, says, “The wellness category continues to grow as customers increasingly prioritise health, self-care and more effortless convenience in their everyday routines. Partnering with Wellness Warehouse allows us to bring a trusted specialist retailer onto the Mr D app, making it easier for customers to access the products and brands they already know and love.”

“This partnership brings together Wellness Warehouse’s trusted range of health, wellness and better-for-you products with Mr D’s fast, convenient delivery platform, making everyday wellness easier to access, wherever customers are,” shares Wellness Warehouse CEO Stuart Sinclair.

“As customers increasingly look for simple, solutions-based ways to support their wellbeing, convenience plays an important role in helping them stay consistent with healthy choices. Partnering with Mr D allows us to meet customers where they are, offering a seamless way to shop for trusted wellness essentials across categories such as vitamins and supplements, sports nutrition, natural beauty, healthy pantry staples and lifestyle products,” he adds.

“This collaboration supports our commitment to making health and wellness more accessible, easier to navigate and more integrated into daily life. Customers will now be able to access the products they know and trust quickly and conveniently, helping them find the right solutions for their needs, when they need them,” he concludes.

The partnership forms part of Mr D’s growing Shops offering, which continues to expand into categories that make everyday life easier for customers.

*Delivery times may vary based on location and store availability.



