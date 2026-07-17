Mr D helps South Africans get festivals done at Scatterlings Music Festival

Music festivals are about the moments that matter. Singing every lyric, discovering your next favourite artist and making memories with friends. They're not about standing in queues, searching for food or trekking across parking lots.

That's why Mr D, South Africa's homegrown delivery platform, has partnered with Scatterlings Music Festival as the event's exclusive official food delivery partner, helping festival-goers spend less time waiting and more time enjoying one of South Africa's most meaningful celebrations of local music and culture.

Taking place on 1 August at Huddle Park in Johannesburg, Scatterlings celebrates the artists, sounds and stories that make South African music unique. Inspired by Johnny Clegg's enduring legacy, the festival brings together some of the country's most celebrated performers, including Zakes Bantwini, Sjava, Tresor, Simmy, Sun El Musician, Msaki, Muzi, Jesse Clegg, J'Something, Zolani Mahola and Sminofu, in a celebration of the music that connects South Africans across generations.

As a proudly South African brand, supporting local culture and making everyday moments easier has always been central to Mr D. Scatterlings provides the perfect opportunity to do both.

Throughout the festival, attendees will be able to order meals from participating food vendors directly through the Mr D app instead of standing in long food queues. Once their order is ready, they'll simply collect it and get straight back to enjoying the performances.

Mr D will also help festival-goers get from A to B with branded tuk-tuks transporting attendees between the parking and drop-off areas and the festival entrance, making the journey into the event just as effortless as the experience inside.

"At Mr D, convenience isn't just about delivery. It's about helping people get things done so they can spend more time enjoying the moments that matter," says Su Lise Tessendorf Louw, chief marketing officer at Mr D. "Scatterlings is a celebration of everything that makes South Africa special. From incredible local artists to shared experiences that bring people together, it's exactly the kind of event we want to support. Whether it's getting people to the festival entrance or helping them skip the food queues, we're proud to play a role in making the day easier so they can focus on enjoying the music."

For Mr D, the partnership is about more than sponsoring an event. It's about removing the small frustrations that often come with large festivals and giving people a better, more seamless experience from the moment they arrive until the final encore.

Because when South Africans come together to celebrate South African music, Mr D is there to help them get it done.

Order R250+ from any Hammy Eats approved spot between 15 and 26 July, and stand a chance to win double tickets! Use code: HAMMY30. Grub: Done. Festival: Sorted! Gauteng only.



