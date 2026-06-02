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    Why “itchy skin” is more than just a surface problem

    We often think of itchy skin as something superficial, a quick fix with a cream or a change in weather. But increasingly, research is showing that the story runs much deeper...
    Issued by Tiger Brands
    2 Jun 2026
    2 Jun 2026
    Why &#x201c;itchy skin&#x201d; is more than just a surface problem

    At its core, irritated or eczema-prone skin is less about what’s happening on the surface and more about what’s happening within the skin barrier itself. When this barrier becomes compromised, it allows moisture to escape and external irritants to enter, triggering the familiar cycle of dryness, sensitivity, and inflammation.

    Experts often describe healthy skin using the “brick and mortar” analogy. When everything is functioning properly, skin cells are tightly packed together like bricks, held in place by lipids, ceramides, and essential fatty acids, which act as the mortar. But when that structure weakens, the skin becomes what scientists refer to as “leaky”, making it far more reactive to everyday environmental stressors.

    As Dr Jan, consulting veterinarian for Bob Martin, explains, “Whenever you see inflamed skin, regardless of the cause, the outer layer is compromised and more permeable. Once you repair that barrier, the skin no longer reacts as though it is under constant threat.”

    Why &#x201c;itchy skin&#x201d; is more than just a surface problem

    This is where some of the newer conversations around skincare are shifting. Instead of only treating the visible symptoms like redness or itching, there is a growing focus on restoring the integrity of the skin barrier itself.

    You’ll often hear terms like ceramide support, essential fatty acids, and barrier repair being used more frequently. These aren’t just buzzwords. They speak to the building blocks the skin needs to function properly, helping to reinforce its natural defences and reduce ongoing inflammation.

    Another emerging concept is how certain ingredients can support the skin’s natural processes. For example, research highlights the role of proteins like filaggrin in maintaining a strong, functional barrier, while ingredients such as linoleic acid are linked to improved skin structure and hydration.

    What all points to is a more holistic way of thinking about itchy skin. It’s no longer just about soothing the irritation in the moment, but about helping the skin return to a state where it can protect and regulate itself more effectively.

    Because ultimately, when the skin barrier is supported, everything else starts to settle. The itching reduces, the inflammation calms, and the skin becomes far less reactive over time.

    Products like Bob Martin Dog and Cat Eczema Lotion are designed with this mind shift, focusing not only on relieving itching and inflammation, but also on supporting the repair of the skin barrier itself for more long-term relief.

    Share this article
    Tiger Brands
    For over 100 years, Tiger Brands has been part of the moments that truly matter to millions of South Africans through our portfolio of iconic heritage brands. From our humble beginnings as a family-owned business in Newtown, Johannesburg we have grown to become one of Africa’s largest listed manufacturers of fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG). Our core business is the manufacture, marketing and distribution of everyday branded food and beverages.
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