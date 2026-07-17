Wine joins Rugby's Greatest Rivalry

JC Le Roux, Nederburg and Durbanville Hills invite South Africans to choose their captain.

As South Africans prepare for one of the country's most anticipated rugby occasions, JC Le Roux, Nederburg and Durbanville Hills are inviting fans to celebrate Rugby's Greatest Rivalry through the Choose Your Captain campaign.

Long associated with entertaining, celebration and shared meals, wine has always played a role in bringing people together. Through Rugby's Greatest Rivalry, the three brands are extending that role into one of the country's biggest shared occasions, encouraging consumers to discover the wine that best matches their style of celebration.

"Rugby has always been about bringing people together, and wine shares that same ability to create connection and memorable moments," says Darno van Dyk, head of wine.

"Choose Your Captain is about celebrating the different ways South Africans enjoy rugby, whether they're hosting friends, gathering around a braai or spending time with family."

To celebrate the campaign, consumers will also have the opportunity to experience Rugby's Greatest Rivalry live through a national retail competition running from 6 July to 9 August 2026. Customers who purchase participating Nederburg, Durbanville Hills or JC Le Roux products through selected retail partners will stand a chance to win double tickets to one of three Rugby's Greatest Rivalry Test matches.

While the competition gives consumers the chance to be part of the action, the campaign represents something bigger: an opportunity to showcase wine in a fresh, contemporary context and reinforce its place wherever South Africans come together to connect, celebrate and create lasting memories.

"Wine has long been part of how South Africans celebrate life's moments. Rugby's Greatest Rivalry gives us an opportunity to showcase wine in a new context and demonstrate that it belongs wherever people come together to connect, celebrate and create memories," adds Darno.

Through Choose Your Captain, JC Le Roux, Nederburg and Durbanville Hills are inviting South Africans to discover their wine captain and celebrate one of the country's greatest sporting rivalries together.



