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    Graff leans on BTS star Jung Kook to boost global brand reach

    Luxury jewellery house Graff has appointed BTS star Jung Kook as its new global ambassador.
    17 Jul 2026
    17 Jul 2026
    Jung Kook for Graff. Source: Graff.
    Jung Kook for Graff. Source: Graff.

    The announcement is accompanied by a new campaign featuring the global music icon wearing pieces from the Laurence Graff Signature collection, one of the brand's flagship gold jewellery ranges.

    Inspired by the geometry of a diamond, the collection reinterprets the gemstone's facets in sculptural designs crafted from white, yellow and rose gold. According to Graff, each piece is carved from a single piece of gold, reflecting the house's focus on craftsmanship and its heritage as a high jewellery brand.

    The partnership brings together one of luxury's most recognised jewellers with one of the world's biggest pop stars, as brands continue to tap into the global influence of K-pop to connect with younger luxury consumers.

    Read more: marketing, brand ambassador, BTS
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