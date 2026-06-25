OneDayOnly appoints first CTO, operations head to boost platform scalability

In an effort to scale for the future, South African e-commerce platform OneDayOnly has strengthened its executive leadership team with the appointment of Justin Naylor as head of operations and Steven Scheffler as its first chief technology officer (CTO), signalling a renewed focus on operational excellence, technology innovation and long-term growth.

Justin Naylor has been appointed as head of operations at OneDayOnly. Image supplied

The appointments form part of the company's broader strategy to enhance its commercial, operational and digital capabilities as it prepares for its next phase of expansion.

Having evolved from a startup operating out of a garage into one of South Africa's most recognised e-commerce businesses, OneDayOnly is positioning itself to scale its platform, strengthen supplier relationships and further improve customer experience over the coming years.

Investing in operational excellence

Naylor joins the business with extensive experience across procurement, operations and business management.

Prior to joining OneDayOnly, he led operations at Carrol Boyes. His career also includes nearly a decade as procurement commodity manager for American Express EMEA, as well as senior leadership roles at Lasec Group.

In his new role, Naylor will focus on improving operational efficiencies, strengthening supplier partnerships and ensuring the business has the infrastructure required to support future growth.

"OneDayOnly has built a loyal customer base and strong supplier partnerships, and my focus will be on building on these foundations," says Naylor.

"As the business continues to grow, the opportunity is to strengthen the systems, relationships and operational efficiencies that allow us to keep meeting customer demand while continuing to deliver real value to our partners."

Strengthening technology capabilities

The appointment of Scheffler as the company's first CTO reflects the increasing importance of technology in supporting e-commerce growth and customer experience.

Steven Scheffler has been appointed OneDayOnly's first chief technology officer (CTO). Image supplied

Scheffler brings extensive experience from several leading technology and online businesses, including roles at Travelstart, Clickatell, OLX Group and Invictus Capital.

He also previously served as Head of IT and Development at Kalahari.com, giving him significant experience in building and managing technology systems for high-volume online retail environments.

As CTO, Scheffler will oversee OneDayOnly's technology strategy, focusing on platform performance, scalability, innovation and customer experience.

"I'm excited to help drive innovation across the business and strengthen the technology that sits behind the OneDayOnly experience," says Scheffler.

"The opportunity is to build a platform that is not only reliable and scalable but also rewarding for customers and valuable for suppliers."

Preparing for the next growth chapter

The appointments come at a time when South Africa's e-commerce sector continues to mature, with online retailers increasingly investing in technology, logistics and customer experience to remain competitive.

For OneDayOnly, strengthening leadership across operations and technology reflects the company's ambition to support continued growth while maintaining the value proposition that has made it popular among South African shoppers.

According to Laurian Venter, Director at OneDayOnly, the new appointments represent a natural progression in the company's evolution.

"OneDayOnly has evolved significantly over the years. What started as a start-up in a garage has grown into a household name, loading 350 deals a day," says Venter.

"As we enter our next phase of growth, we are strengthening our leadership team with the experience needed to support our growth trajectory, deepen our supplier partnerships and ensure we continue delivering value for customers every day."

Positioning for a competitive e-commerce future

As competition intensifies within South Africa's digital retail landscape, businesses are increasingly recognising that sustainable growth depends on strong operational foundations and robust technology platforms.

By investing in leadership with expertise across supply chain management, procurement, technology and e-commerce, OneDayOnly is laying the groundwork for its next stage of development.

The appointments of Naylor and Scheffler underscore the company's intention to continue expanding its reach, enhancing its platform and delivering value to both consumers and suppliers as it enters a new chapter in its growth journey.