How to avoid common financial mistakes entrepreneurs make under pressure

Running a small business in South Africa has never been easy, but the ongoing inflationary pressure and economic uncertainty have taken pressure levels up a notch. Persistent fuel price increases, rising operational costs, energy-related expenses and constrained consumer spending are forcing many entrepreneurs to make difficult financial decisions simply to keep their businesses afloat.

Jeremy Lang

The problem is that pressure often leads to reactive decision-making. What feels like a short-term solution in the moment can create long-term financial damage that becomes difficult to recover from.

In many cases, local businesses are not struggling because they are offering bad products or services, or due to a lack of innovation, but often because avoidable financial mistakes compound over time. Under financial strain, it becomes increasingly difficult to separate urgent decisions from smart decisions. Here are three of the most common financial mistakes entrepreneurs make under pressure, and how to avoid them.

1. Chasing revenue at the expense of profitability

When the pressure is on, entrepreneurs tend to focus on bringing in sales. Aggressive discounts, accepting low-margin work or taking on unprofitable contracts quickly become the norm to keep cash moving through the business.

While revenue growth is important, turnover alone does not guarantee sustainability. A business can appear busy and successful on the surface while generating very little actual profit. Over time, this approach can create the illusion of growth while financial viability slips further and further away.

This is why every business owner should understand their margins clearly. Before taking on new work, ask whether the deal contributes meaningfully to profitability, or whether it simply increases workload and operational strain. Entrepreneurs should also regularly review which products, services or clients are genuinely profitable and which are consuming resources without delivering sufficient return. An in-depth understanding of the cost structure, including both direct and indirect costs, is a critical step in determining how profitable a product or service is.

A smaller, profitable business is often healthier than a larger business operating on unsustainable margins.

2. Using business cash flow to solve personal problems

When finances become tight, lines between personal and business finances can become blurred. A quick transfer here and there to cover unexpected household expenses or personal debt repayments, with the intention of paying it back ASAP.

The problem is that small businesses rely heavily on cash flow stability. Removing funds unexpectedly can quickly disrupt supplier payments, payroll obligations, tax payments such as VAT and operational expenses, creating further pressure on the business itself. In many small businesses, the owner’s capital invested is deeply tied to the business, which makes this trap particularly difficult to avoid during periods of financial strain. However, treating business funds as a personal safety net can weaken the company’s ability to recover and grow.

The best way a business owner can avoid falling into this trap is by paying themselves a structured salary where possible and maintaining a clear separation between business and personal finances. If the owner is facing personal financial distress, it is important to address that separately instead of using the business as a temporary funding source.

3. Taking on the wrong type of debt

For small businesses, debt itself is not the problem. In many cases, access to funding is essential for growth, expansion or working capital support. The real danger lies in taking on inappropriate or unsustainable debt when under pressure.

Entrepreneurs sometimes rely on expensive short-term borrowing to fund long-term operational needs. Others take on repayment obligations without fully understanding how the debt will affect future cash flow. In some cases, businesses also borrow to survive month to month without addressing the underlying operational challenges causing the financial pressure in the first place.

Before taking on additional debt, business owners need to be clear on four key considerations: what the funding will be used for; how it will generate returns; what the effective cost of the finance is and whether the repayment structure aligns with the business’s cashflow cycle. It is equally important to work with experienced financiers such as Business Partners Limited who understand the realities and pressures of running a small business in South Africa, rather than opting for the fastest or most easily accessible financing solution.

Financial pressure is an unavoidable part of entrepreneurship, but funding should always solve a business challenge, not deepen it. The businesses that navigate difficult periods most successfully are often those that remain disciplined, deliberate and financially informed even under pressure. Making calm, strategic financial decisions today can ultimately determine whether a business merely survives or is positioned to grow when conditions improve.



