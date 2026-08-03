Why digital resilience has become a business imperative for SMEs

In June, Meta experienced a global outage that disrupted Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp services for users worldwide, leaving many businesses temporarily unable to connect with customers through some of their most important digital channels.

Author: Faiez Hartley, head of information technology at Business Partners Limited

While the disruption was temporary, it highlighted the risks associated with relying too heavily on a single digital platform – especially if that platform is owned by a third party.

Faiez Hartley, head of information technology at Business Partners Limited, says these risks are particularly concerning for small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs) that use social media as their primary sales, marketing and customer engagement channels.

“The Meta outage highlighted how deeply embedded digital platforms have become in day-to-day business operations,” says Hartley. For many SMEs, social media ad messaging services are no longer just marketing tools, they are critical channels for sales and customer service. When these platforms go offline, business can find themselves cut off from customers with little warning, disrupting operations.”

Hartley notes that while digital platforms offer businesses significant reach and convenience, relying too heavily on a single provider can create vulnerabilities.

“Over-reliance on a single platform can expose businesses to unnecessary operational and financial risk. Even brief digital disruptions can result in lost revenue, reduced productivity, missed customer opportunities, and damage to brand reputation,” he says.

The incident points to a broader shift in how South African SMEs need to think about risk. As businesses become more digitally enabled, their exposure to disruption is no longer limited to physical events such as fire, theft or infrastructure failure. Instead, digital resilience has become a core component of long-term sustainability.

“Business continuity planning has traditionally focused on physical risks, but in today’s environment, it must extend to digital disruptions as well. This includes platform outages, cyber attacks and incidents, connectivity failures and data breaches,” Hartley explains.

For many SMEs, the first step towards building digital resilience is reducing reliance on any single platform. Diversifying a business’s digital presence across multiple channels such as owned websites, email databases, alternative messaging platforms and online marketplaces can help ensure continuity when one channel becomes unavailable.

Equally important is the development of owned customer channels. Building and maintaining direct relationships through customer databases and email lists enables businesses to communicate and transact independently of third-party platforms. This not only provides continuity during outages but also gives SMEs greater control over customer engagement, communication and service delivery.

In addition to channel diversification, robust data management practices are a foundational element of digital resilience. Regular data backups, secure storage solutions and reliable access to critical business information ensure that operations can continue even in the event of system failures or cyber incidents. Without access to key data, even short-term disruptions can have long-lasting effects on service delivery and decision making.

Having a clear response plan in place is another critical component. SMEs should identify potential digital risks, outline contingency measures and establish clear communication protocols for employees, customers and partners. A well-defined plan allows businesses to respond quickly, minimise downtime and maintain stakeholder confidence during periods of disruption.

Hartley notes that digital resilience should not be viewed solely as a defensive measure. “Digital resilience is not only about managing risk; it’s about building a business that can adapt, recover and continue to grow in a rapidly evolving digital environment. SMEs that take a proactive approach are better equipped to navigate uncertainty and seize new opportunities.”

As reliance on digital platforms continues to deepen, the ability to operate through disruption is becoming a key differentiator for small businesses. Those that invest in digital resilience are better positioned to protect revenue streams, strengthen customer trust and support long-term sustainability and growth.

“In an always-connected economy, the question is no longer whether disruptions will occur, but how prepared businesses are to respond when they do. Resilience is no longer just an IT consideration, it is a business imperative that enables SMEs to remain agile, competitive and connected to their customers, regardless of the challenges they face,” Hartley concludes.



